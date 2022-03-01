BI Developer

- Leading the strategic design and maintenance of business intelligence applications.
- Identifies, researches, and resolves complex technical problems.
- Ensures that the use of business intelligence applications enhances business decision making capabilities of the organisation.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Mandatory: IT, Mathematics and/or statistics related degree; Microsoft (MCSE) BI certified; SQL certified; Power BI certified (huge plus)
- Recommended: IT, Mathematics and/or statistics related degree; Diploma in Information Systems; Post graduate degree
- 2-4 years’ experience in Business Intelligence
- ERP implementations (SAP, Oracle, Microsoft etc.)
- Retail industry knowledge
- Manufacturing industry knowledge
- Previous Data Science experience – Nice to have
POSITIONS OUTPUTS
Determine operational objectives – input from Management:
- Develop and manage BI solutions
- Results / Outputs: Improvement to existing process matiurity and associated ERP systems.
Innovation – Research:
- Research, including options and recommendation for future customer and industry demands/trends.
- Results / Outputs: Improved Systems and Processes
Project Management – Business Cases:
- Project delivered on deadline in scope of project plan / business case. Oversee the implementation of new technology or systems.
- Results / Outputs: Implementation of project
Compliance to procedures – Request:
- To deliver a solution as per request.
- Provide reports, processes and SQL applications through the application life cycle. Understanding of master data readiness and data governance forums.
- Results / Outputs: Business requirements
Training – New and existing users:
- Training of new and existing users to effectively and sufficiently use the system.
- Collaborate with business users.
- Results / Outputs: Trained users
Team Work – Team Activities Meetings:
- Promote team work in the department and with the company.
- Results / Outputs: Teamwork
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- SAP
- Oracle
- Power BI
- business intelligence applications
- ERP implementations
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree