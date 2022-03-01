BI Developer

Mar 1, 2022

  • Leading the strategic design and maintenance of business intelligence applications.
  • Identifies, researches, and resolves complex technical problems.
  • Ensures that the use of business intelligence applications enhances business decision making capabilities of the organisation.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Mandatory: IT, Mathematics and/or statistics related degree; Microsoft (MCSE) BI certified; SQL certified; Power BI certified (huge plus)
  • Recommended: IT, Mathematics and/or statistics related degree; Diploma in Information Systems; Post graduate degree
  • 2-4 years’ experience in Business Intelligence
  • ERP implementations (SAP, Oracle, Microsoft etc.)
  • Retail industry knowledge
  • Manufacturing industry knowledge
  • Previous Data Science experience – Nice to have

POSITIONS OUTPUTS
Determine operational objectives – input from Management:

  • Develop and manage BI solutions
  • Results / Outputs: Improvement to existing process matiurity and associated ERP systems.

Innovation – Research:

  • Research, including options and recommendation for future customer and industry demands/trends.
  • Results / Outputs: Improved Systems and Processes

Project Management – Business Cases:

  • Project delivered on deadline in scope of project plan / business case. Oversee the implementation of new technology or systems.
  • Results / Outputs: Implementation of project

Compliance to procedures – Request:

  • To deliver a solution as per request.
  • Provide reports, processes and SQL applications through the application life cycle. Understanding of master data readiness and data governance forums.
  • Results / Outputs: Business requirements

Training – New and existing users:

  • Training of new and existing users to effectively and sufficiently use the system.
  • Collaborate with business users.
  • Results / Outputs: Trained users

Team Work – Team Activities Meetings:

  • Promote team work in the department and with the company.
  • Results / Outputs: Teamwork

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • SAP
  • Oracle
  • Power BI
  • business intelligence applications
  • ERP implementations

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

