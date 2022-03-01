We have an amazing opportunity for a Data Engineer in Cape Town!
We require a candidate with:
- BSc in Computer Science Degree or BSc in Statistics would be an advantage
- Minimum 3 years’ experience as a Data Engineer
- Extensive experience in MySQL, PostGres, AWS, Redshift, Python, R, Linux
- Develop dashboards in PowerBI
- Build and maintain a feature store for use in Data Science
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website [URL Removed]
Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Data engineering
- Python
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years