Data Engineer

Mar 1, 2022

We have an amazing opportunity for a Data Engineer in Cape Town!

We require a candidate with:

  • BSc in Computer Science Degree or BSc in Statistics would be an advantage
  • Minimum 3 years’ experience as a Data Engineer
  • Extensive experience in MySQL, PostGres, AWS, Redshift, Python, R, Linux
  • Develop dashboards in PowerBI
  • Build and maintain a feature store for use in Data Science

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website [URL Removed]

Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Data engineering
  • Python

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position