DevOps Engineer – Johannesburg – R75 000 Per Month at eMerge IT Recruitment

An international software firm that solves real-world problems with innovative solutions and modern technology stacks is on the hunt for a DevOps Engineer. Their experience spans the education, financial services, gaming, government, insurance and telecoms sectors and they maintain their track record by using vast business domain knowledge and world-class skills to successfully deliver digital solutions into client organisations.

You will be working alongside a team of IT professionals to manage code releases and test solutions,

If you want to be part of this team and work on dynamic project teams while pursuing your own career growth, APPLY TODAY!!

Requirements:

BSc degree or equivalent qualification

Knowledge of:

Ansible, Puppet, Chef, Salt or similar automated build tools

Either Java or .NET primary competence

Configuration and setup of Jenkins / Hudson, TeamCity, VSTS experience

ITIL certification at foundation level is preferable

AWS and AZURE exposure preferable

Development background preferred although operations background will be considered

Experience in:

Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment

System monitoring tools

System administration of servers and software

Database management

Developing database scripts for data extracts, fixes and deployments

Resolving technical PROD, QA and DEV environment issues

Investigating and addressing availability, performance and capacity issues

Reference Number for this position is GZ54484 which is a permanent position in Johannesburg offering up to R75 000 Per Month negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

AWS

.Net

Puppet

Chef

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position