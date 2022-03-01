Ericsson 5G portfolio adds energy efficiency

Ericsson has added to its radio access network (RAN) portfolio with solutions that address the 5G rollout and sustainability goals of communications service providers.

The new portfolio additions will deliver sizeable energy savings and up to ten-fold capacity increases – with minimal or no added footprint.

Leading the portfolio enhancements is Radio 4490, a dual-band radio that delivers 25 percent lower power consumption and lesser weight compared to the current product. This radio type is compatible with most of the radio sites globally as it supports the main FDD (Frequency Division Duplex) bands being used by many service providers for their 5G deployment.

Ericsson is also launching a high-power version of the new dual-band radio, 4490 HP, which enables up to 50 percent more output power compared to current radios. The two new radios apply passive cooling – reducing power consumption further, as fans are not needed. They are also Cloud RAN-ready.

Per Narvinger, head of product area networks at Ericsson, says: “We continue to evolve our RAN portfolio with more solutions for smart, slim and sustainable 5G networks. Our latest innovations will further optimise 5G sites for both purpose-built and Cloud RAN deployments.”

The portfolio additions also include:

* Easy-to-install 64T/R Massive MIMO AIR 6428 for mid-band, with 400MHz bandwidth for efficient RAN sharing, in a single-person-carry 25kg radio.

* Highly integrated, multi-band Antenna 4602 – only 398mm wide, designed for best wind load durability and for maintained site build requirements.

* Next-generation Interleaved AIR 3218 with industry-leading low height and weight, enabling Massive MIMO rollouts without growing visual antenna footprint.

* Expanded Deep Sleep mode software for new radios and Massive MIMO portfolios. Consumes up to 70% less power per radio during low traffic hours.

* Coverage Boost is a versatile 5G carrier aggregation software that delivers 60% wider reach for mid-band TDD (Time Division Duplex) compared to dual connectivity. It supports RAN Compute and Cloud RAN platforms.

The new products are powered by next-generation Ericsson Silicon, with footprint-reducing, less power-consuming multi-band, and wide-band capabilities for remote and Massive MIMO radios.