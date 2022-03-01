Field Support Technician at Mustek

Responsibilities:

Technician Service:

Diagnose and repair all technical faults of notebooks, PC’s & Printers.

Follow the correct test process for all brands.

Ensuring that all communication with our customers is of the expected quality.

Completing all assigned tasks within the required time frame.

Enhancing customer experience and relationships.

Keep the CMDB system up to date at all times.

Customer Service:

Help maintain the rework rate for the department below 2% within a 30day period between barcodes.

Maintain service levels at 90%.

Complete at least 5 workshop repairs per week depending on the field work schedule.

Qualifications and Experience:

Matric

CompTIA A+, N+ and S+ preferred

Valid driver’s license

Min of 3-year technical experience in notebooks, PC repairs & Printers

Skills and Knowledge:

Basic computer literacy especially in Microsoft applications skills.

Problem solving skills (analytical).

Good communication skills (verbal and written).

Technical skills and problem analysis.

Good knowledge of general administrative and internal processes.

Knowledge of ICT industry.

Knowledge of operating system software (i.e., Windows 10).

Knowledge of relevant technologies hardware.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

The technician (field support) will be responsible for the off-site support function through the testing, diagnosis and repair of notebooks, PC’s, Notebooks & Printers.

