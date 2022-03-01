Field Support Technician at Mustek

Mar 1, 2022

Responsibilities:

Technician Service:

  • Diagnose and repair all technical faults of notebooks, PC’s & Printers.
  • Follow the correct test process for all brands.
  • Ensuring that all communication with our customers is of the expected quality.
  • Completing all assigned tasks within the required time frame.
  • Enhancing customer experience and relationships.
  • Keep the CMDB system up to date at all times.

Customer Service:

  • Help maintain the rework rate for the department below 2% within a 30day period between barcodes.
  • Maintain service levels at 90%.
  • Complete at least 5 workshop repairs per week depending on the field work schedule.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Matric
  • CompTIA A+, N+ and S+ preferred
  • Valid driver’s license
  • Min of 3-year technical experience in notebooks, PC repairs & Printers

Skills and Knowledge:

  • Basic computer literacy especially in Microsoft applications skills.
  • Problem solving skills (analytical).
  • Good communication skills (verbal and written).
  • Technical skills and problem analysis.
  • Good knowledge of general administrative and internal processes.
  • Knowledge of ICT industry.
  • Knowledge of operating system software (i.e., Windows 10).
  • Knowledge of relevant technologies hardware.

Desired Skills:

  • Problem solving
  • Good communication skills (verbal and written)
  • Good knowledge of general administrative
  • Basic computer literacy

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

The technician (field support) will be responsible for the off-site support function through the testing, diagnosis and repair of notebooks, PC’s, Notebooks & Printers.

