Field Support Technician at Mustek

Responsibilities:
Technician Service:
- Diagnose and repair all technical faults of notebooks, PC’s & Printers.
- Follow the correct test process for all brands.
- Ensuring that all communication with our customers is of the expected quality.
- Completing all assigned tasks within the required time frame.
- Enhancing customer experience and relationships.
- Keep the CMDB system up to date at all times.
Customer Service:
- Help maintain the rework rate for the department below 2% within a 30day period between barcodes.
- Maintain service levels at 90%.
- Complete at least 5 workshop repairs per week depending on the field work schedule.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Matric
- CompTIA A+, N+ and S+ preferred
- Valid driver’s license
- Min of 3-year technical experience in notebooks, PC repairs & Printers
Skills and Knowledge:
- Basic computer literacy especially in Microsoft applications skills.
- Problem solving skills (analytical).
- Good communication skills (verbal and written).
- Technical skills and problem analysis.
- Good knowledge of general administrative and internal processes.
- Knowledge of ICT industry.
- Knowledge of operating system software (i.e., Windows 10).
- Knowledge of relevant technologies hardware.
Desired Skills:
- Problem solving
- Good communication skills (verbal and written)
- Good knowledge of general administrative
- Basic computer literacy
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
The technician (field support) will be responsible for the off-site support function through the testing, diagnosis and repair of notebooks, PC’s, Notebooks & Printers.