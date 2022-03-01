Front End Developer 1814 at Mediro ICT

Mar 1, 2022

A company based in Midrand is looking for a Front-End Developer to join their team on a long-term contract (Renewable), working from home / Midrand office. CV to [Email Address Removed]

Duties:

  • Rapidly experiment with multiple solutions
  • Implement pixel perfect UI designs
  • Implement re-usable HTML and JS logic
  • Ensure all code is readable, extendable, and scalable
  • Ensure that stylesheets are maintained and adapted where necessary.
  • Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid-development, with a minimum of handover.
  • Polish frontend behavior to ensure a great user experience.
  • Ensure that the small unseen details of a client-side application are of exceptional quality.
  • Ensure that all processes have been investigated/considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Preparation of user and operation manual
  • User training
  • System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance

Maintenance Requests:

  • Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation.
  • Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation.
  • Preparation of user and operation manual.
  • User training.
  • System testing/parallel runs.
  • System implementation.
  • System audits/quality assurance.
  • User sign-off.
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.
  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical

Minimum Requirements

Minimum Qualifications:

  • Related Degree or Diploma
  • In-depth knowledge of JIRA and Confluence

Minimum Experience:

  • 3+ years’ Experience in
  • Agile working experience (Mandatory)
  • Experience with the following is important:
  • JavaScript
  • Typescript
  • Node.js
  • AngularJS
  • Angular 5+
  • HTML 5
  • CSS (SCSS)
  • AJAX & REST
  • API
  • JSON & XML
  • At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES, SQL)
  • At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC)
  • Mobile Development Experience (beneficial)
  • JAVA (beneficial and optional)
  • Micro Service Development
  • AWS (beneficial)
  • Freestanding Component Development (POLYMER etc.)

