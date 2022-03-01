Frontend Developer (CH763) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Mar 1, 2022

Our client in the banking industry is looking for Web Application Frontend Developers.

Purpose Statement

  • To design, develop, test, document and deploy, and support new and existing systems and software applications from supplied specifications in accordance with agreed standards.
  • To translate requirements from the business or technical analyst into shippable code to produce high quality software solutions.

Qualifications:

  • Grade 12 National Certificate (Minimum
  • Relevant 3-year degree/diploma in IT (Ideal)

Experience

Minimum

Knowledge:

Must have knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Testing practices

Experience:

  • 3 years’ proven experience in software development, project delivery and implementation (without qualification)

OR

  • 7 years’ proven software development or relevant 3-year degree/diploma in IT with 5 years’ proven experience in software development
  • Specific development technologies/language

Ideal

Knowledge:

  • Banking/Financial Services systems and environment
  • AWS

Experience:

  • High-volume industry exposure
  • Specific development technologies/language
  • Service-oriented architecture
  • Agile systems development processes (CI/CD standards and agile delivery methods).

Technologies:

  • JavaScript, HTML 5, CSS & Java
  • Spring boot framework
  • Write effective API’s (REST / Swagger)
  • Write effective Unit Tests (TDD)
  • Write effective Front-end Code following company’s UX Standards
  • Git source code version control
  • SQL
  • Application Architecture & Design
  • Application and Data integration
  • Angular
  • Type script
  • React
  • VueJS
  • AngularJS
  • Node JS, Docker
  • Google cloud platform
  • Azure
  • PHP
  • Rubi
  • Bootstrap
    jQuery

General:

  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
  • In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

