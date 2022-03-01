Frontend Developer (CH763) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the banking industry is looking for Web Application Frontend Developers.
Purpose Statement
- To design, develop, test, document and deploy, and support new and existing systems and software applications from supplied specifications in accordance with agreed standards.
- To translate requirements from the business or technical analyst into shippable code to produce high quality software solutions.
Qualifications:
- Grade 12 National Certificate (Minimum
- Relevant 3-year degree/diploma in IT (Ideal)
Experience
Minimum
Knowledge:
Must have knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Testing practices
Experience:
- 3 years’ proven experience in software development, project delivery and implementation (without qualification)
OR
- 7 years’ proven software development or relevant 3-year degree/diploma in IT with 5 years’ proven experience in software development
- Specific development technologies/language
Ideal
Knowledge:
- Banking/Financial Services systems and environment
- AWS
Experience:
- High-volume industry exposure
- Specific development technologies/language
- Service-oriented architecture
- Agile systems development processes (CI/CD standards and agile delivery methods).
Technologies:
- JavaScript, HTML 5, CSS & Java
- Spring boot framework
- Write effective API’s (REST / Swagger)
- Write effective Unit Tests (TDD)
- Write effective Front-end Code following company’s UX Standards
- Git source code version control
- SQL
- Application Architecture & Design
- Application and Data integration
- Angular
- Type script
- React
- VueJS
- AngularJS
- Node JS, Docker
- Google cloud platform
- Azure
- PHP
- Rubi
- Bootstrap
jQuery
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.