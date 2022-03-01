Frontend Developer (CH763) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the banking industry is looking for Web Application Frontend Developers.

Purpose Statement

To design, develop, test, document and deploy, and support new and existing systems and software applications from supplied specifications in accordance with agreed standards.

To translate requirements from the business or technical analyst into shippable code to produce high quality software solutions.

Qualifications:

Grade 12 National Certificate (Minimum

Relevant 3-year degree/diploma in IT (Ideal)

Experience

Minimum

Knowledge:

Must have knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Testing practices

Experience:

3 years’ proven experience in software development, project delivery and implementation (without qualification)

OR

7 years’ proven software development or relevant 3-year degree/diploma in IT with 5 years’ proven experience in software development

Specific development technologies/language

Ideal

Knowledge:

Banking/Financial Services systems and environment

AWS

Experience:

High-volume industry exposure

Specific development technologies/language

Service-oriented architecture

Agile systems development processes (CI/CD standards and agile delivery methods).

Technologies:

JavaScript, HTML 5, CSS & Java

Spring boot framework

Write effective API’s (REST / Swagger)

Write effective Unit Tests (TDD)

Write effective Front-end Code following company’s UX Standards

Git source code version control

SQL

Application Architecture & Design

Application and Data integration

Angular

Type script

React

VueJS

AngularJS

Node JS, Docker

Google cloud platform

Azure

PHP

Rubi

Bootstrap

jQuery

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

