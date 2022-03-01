Full Stack Developer JAVA Midrand R630 Per hour at -Mere IT RECRUITMENT

A renowned international manufacturing group is looking for a Full Stack Developer to join their flexible and growing team. They work with the latest technologies to creates ground-breaking and emotional premium mobility solutions for the customers of today and tomorrow

You will be responsible for developing systems solutions in line with quality and

delivery requirement and the preparation of system / technical documentation as

per the business’s standards)

If you have the understanding of integration between different technologies and seeking a new challenge, APPLY NOW!!

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Java 11

2EE

Junit

SQL Queries and optimisation

JAX-RS, JPA, JTA, ORM

Flyway

Angular 10+

Typescript

Karma/Jasmine

HTML/CSS

Web components

PostgreSQL

Maven

Jira/Confluence

X-Ray

BitBucket

Git

Reference Number for this position is which is a contract position rotating between Midrand offering a cost to company salary of between R630 Per Hour negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

HTLM

Angular10

JAX

Typescript

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

