Full Stack Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A forward-thinking Online Marketing Specialist urgently seeks the coding talents of a Full Stack Developer with a good eye for UX and an enthusiasm for learning new skills and an impulse to invent & simplify. Your core role will entail helping to architect, implement, support and maintain scalable services in a heterogeneous environment. You will play an influential part in both business and architectural decision making while working on end-to-end tech solutions. You will require a Degree in IT/Computer Science or relevant experience and your tech toolset should include HTML5, CSS3, LESS/SASS, JavaScript, Django, Django REST, Python, GIT, Figma, Whimsical, Miro.

DUTIES:

Create and improve templates for our clients/website.

Create responsive and clean CSS/LESS.

Create JavaScript snippets for our website.

Write robust, accessible, maintainable code.

Work closely with Developers, Professional Services team, and Product Managers to design the software solutions with a focus on reliability, performance, and usability.

Develop, enhance, and maintain back-end systems in a heterogeneous environment of different languages and technologies, with an emphasis on Python.

REQUIREMENTS:

Information Technology / Computer Science Degree or relevant experience.

Experience with HTML5, CCS3, LESS/SASS, JavaScript.

Experience with Django, Django REST Framework, Python.

Experience using GIT version control.

Have a good eye for UX.

Experience with design software such as Figma, Whimsical, Miro.

Nice to haves –

Experience with front-end JavaScript frameworks (REACT, Angular, Vue).

Experience working in the real estate industry or affiliated industries.

Exposure to Sentry and other remote debugging tools.

ATTRIBUTES:

Respectful but forthright.

A pro at getting things done, who can not only design but also execute.

Analytical; able to use data to make decisions.

Competitive, self-directed and aims to do their BEST at all times (GREATNESS requires effort and does not only happen during business hours).

Passionate about the potential of e-commerce and providing a first-class customer experience.

Entrepreneurial, thrives under change, and accepts it is a constant.

Always looking for solutions to do something better and faster.

Business SMART. Able to consider problems from a business perspective using technical and product input.

Curious and unafraid to challenge the status quo.

Innovative and enjoys iteration.

Comfortable working as part of a team.

Will be at the forefront of developing new concepts.

Thinks like an owner of a business.

Is SMART, has INTEGRITY, and is DEDICATED.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Full

Stack

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position