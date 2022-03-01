JOB PURPOSE
The main purpose for the job is to
- Design, develop and administer, certify and evaluate tests of all change to the application in readiness for a release to production.
- Troubleshooting and resolution of test environment support calls; and acquirer and client testing/certification.
KEY JOB FUNCTIONS
KEY ROLES AND ACCOUNTABILITIES
- Extract test requirements from business requirements
- Design, create and maintain test cases
- Create and maintain test plans
- Estimate effort for testing
- Execute test cases, and automate where appropriate
- Develop and extend testing frameworks
- Collaborate with developers in identifying, verifying, logging and tracking defects
- Liaise with customers to verify reported defects and request more information as needed
CORE COMPETENCIES
- Be a team player
- Have a key eye for detail and able to interpret impacts of impediments
- Have a keen eye for improvements that can be made to testing process(es)
- Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines
- Ability to interact collaboratively with technical, administrative and management staff internally and externally
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- 5+ years’ experience in software testing
- ITSQB qualification – preferred
- Experience using API testing tools – Postman preferred
- Experience using automated testing tools -Newman preferred
- Experience using testing tools – Protractor preferred
- Experience with testing frameworks and working within an Agile framework
- Experience in Financial Services industry would be beneficial
- Solid SQL skills
- Good experience in test automation
Desired Skills:
- Functional Tester