Functional Tester

Mar 1, 2022

JOB PURPOSE
The main purpose for the job is to

  • Design, develop and administer, certify and evaluate tests of all change to the application in readiness for a release to production.
  • Troubleshooting and resolution of test environment support calls; and acquirer and client testing/certification.

KEY JOB FUNCTIONS
KEY ROLES AND ACCOUNTABILITIES

  • Extract test requirements from business requirements
  • Design, create and maintain test cases
  • Create and maintain test plans
  • Estimate effort for testing
  • Execute test cases, and automate where appropriate
  • Develop and extend testing frameworks
  • Collaborate with developers in identifying, verifying, logging and tracking defects
  • Liaise with customers to verify reported defects and request more information as needed

CORE COMPETENCIES

  • Be a team player
  • Have a key eye for detail and able to interpret impacts of impediments
  • Have a keen eye for improvements that can be made to testing process(es)
  • Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines
  • Ability to interact collaboratively with technical, administrative and management staff internally and externally

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • 5+ years’ experience in software testing
  • ITSQB qualification – preferred
  • Experience using API testing tools – Postman preferred
  • Experience using automated testing tools -Newman preferred
  • Experience using testing tools – Protractor preferred
  • Experience with testing frameworks and working within an Agile framework
  • Experience in Financial Services industry would be beneficial
  • Solid SQL skills
  • Good experience in test automation

Desired Skills:

