Functional Tester

JOB PURPOSE

The main purpose for the job is to

Design, develop and administer, certify and evaluate tests of all change to the application in readiness for a release to production.

Troubleshooting and resolution of test environment support calls; and acquirer and client testing/certification.

KEY JOB FUNCTIONS

KEY ROLES AND ACCOUNTABILITIES

Extract test requirements from business requirements

Design, create and maintain test cases

Create and maintain test plans

Estimate effort for testing

Execute test cases, and automate where appropriate

Develop and extend testing frameworks

Collaborate with developers in identifying, verifying, logging and tracking defects

Liaise with customers to verify reported defects and request more information as needed

CORE COMPETENCIES

Be a team player

Have a key eye for detail and able to interpret impacts of impediments

Have a keen eye for improvements that can be made to testing process(es)

Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines

Ability to interact collaboratively with technical, administrative and management staff internally and externally

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

5+ years’ experience in software testing

ITSQB qualification – preferred

Experience using API testing tools – Postman preferred

Experience using automated testing tools -Newman preferred

Experience using testing tools – Protractor preferred

Experience with testing frameworks and working within an Agile framework

Experience in Financial Services industry would be beneficial

Solid SQL skills

Good experience in test automation

Desired Skills:

