Intermediate Front-End Web Developer – Sandton – R720k per annum at eMerge IT Recruitment

A renowned business within the pharmaceutical industry, making an impact through their ingenious tech, is searching for a bright Front-End Web Developer who will join their highly skilled team of experts.
You will be working on various existing and new projects to generate and maintain effective and efficient high-quality code.
If a keen eye and passion for visual web design is what you possess, then this is the opportunity for you! APPLY NOW!
Requirements:
- BSc Degree
- Minimum experience of 4 years’ front-end web development
- HTML
- jQuery
- CSS
- MVC
- Razor
- JavaScript
