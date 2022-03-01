IT Delivery Manager

Our client Nedbank is looking for a Delivery Manager to be on a 12 month contract.

Being part of an agile team responsible for using Integration technologies (Data Power, API Connect, Java, IBM Integration Bus, BPEL to analyse requirements and provide high quality solution on time, and adhere Standards, principles.

Strong technical/ software engineering background (‘hands-on’)Application/software development or programming background in JavaTimely identification, communication, and escalation of all development related challenges and provide thought leadership to technical team within respective domain.

Drive the team effort on process efficiency improvementVendor and resources management including pipeline managementManage branch budget (recoveries of staff through responsible budget planning and management and by driving efficiencies on deliverables).

Ensure optimal organising of environment by specifying the nature of capacity requirements in alignment with strategic priority and by actively managing the capacity of the project managers/product owners in the team and negotiate where capacity constraints occurTake responsibility for implementation of programme and project governance that aligns to project methodologies, processes and project disciplines.

Continuously encourage customer centricity by defining/developing tiered SLA’s in order to improve delivery and cost efficiencies

Escalate project performance to relevant stakeholders by clearly showing business objectives according to business [URL Removed] execution of Innovation and Technical projects through the Project Management Office

Enhance the credibility of the function by reviewing project metrics and by meeting with the project managers to give direction to project execution.

Engagement with Program Executives and peers

Desired Skills:

Delivery Manager

Data Power

Java

IBM

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position