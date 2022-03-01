Java Software Developer Cloud Engineer – Rotation – up to R650 per hour at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Are you a profound? Energetic? With Public Cloud platforms as a Cloud Architect or Cloud Engineer experience. A leading German manufacturing environment based in Midrand require a Java Software Developer with cloud experience to join an existing team of energetic developers to develop backend and frontend user stories.

Requirements:

Specific Technical / Functional skills Required skills:

Sound knowledge in Java

Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, preferably Azure AKS, AWS EKS or Kubernetes

At least 5 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such

o Java

o JavaScript, HTML 5, CSS

o Git

o Maven

Experience with GitOps workflow

Experience with Continuous Integration and

Continuous Delivery tools (ArgoCD, AzureDevOps, Jenkins)

Experience with Infrastructure as Code (Terraform)

Proficiency in building resilient solutions e.g.,understanding the Event Driven Approach

Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., MQTT

Experience in Data modelling and Database technologies (SQL and NoSQL).

Proficiency with Restful Services, Kafka or MQTT

Added advantage:

Experience with Quarkus Supersonic Subatomic Java

Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular or React

Experience with testing tools like Karma, Jasmine,

Postman, Newman, Cypress, Selenium, Junit, Robot, Jest

Experience with backend frameworks like Spring, Java EE

Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum

Qualification advantage:

Any cloud developer or architect certifications from Azure, AWS or GCP is a big plus

Reference Number for this position is GZ54411 which is a Long-Term Contract position rotating between Midrand/Rosslyn/Home offering a rate of R500 per hour to R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

