Lenovo debuts first ThinkPad powered by Snapdragon

Lenovo has launched its ThinkPad X13s developed in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and Microsoft, as the world’s first laptop powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 compute platform, running up to Windows 11 Pro.

The ultra-slim, ultra-light fan-less design delivers silent always-on, always-connected PC experiences in addition to multi-day battery life rated up to 28 hours, AI accelerated experiences, enhanced 5G connectivity options including mmWave, and application support through the Microsoft App Assure program.

Built with 90% certified recycled magnesium in the top and bottom covers, 97% PCC plastic in the battery Printed Circuit Board (PCB) cover and battery frame, and with recyclable carton and bumpers in the packaging, ThinkPad X13s is designed to consume less energy.

Manufactured using Lenovo’s low temperature solder method that can reduce carbon emissions by up to 35%, it also includes low power 13,3-inch 16:10 display configurations, with touch or Eyesafe low blue light options. The reduced need for AC power can help reduce energy consumption.

The 1,06kg laptop includes Wi-Fi 6E and can switch to 5G mmWave or sub6 Wireless WAN.

ThinkPad X13s integrates a communications bar with a 5-megapixel camera with AI-based auto framing plus Infrared (IR) camera option and standard triple-array microphones providing intelligent noise suppression during conference calls.

Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 introduces a Computer Vision processor featuring major user experience improvements, from smarter human presence detection for a more convenient user authentication experience to added security, privacy, and power saving by automatically turning off or dimming the display when the user looks away.

The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 compute platform delivers battery efficiency with the performance expected for a premium business laptop.

The processor delivers processing speeds with system-level performance boosts of up to 57% and handles multi-tasking up to 85% faster.

Lenovo Services can assist in end-to-end lifecycle needs of the transformation to optimised Modern IT through planning, configuration, deployment, management, support and disposal of assets.