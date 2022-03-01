Magic Software Developer (Fixed Term Contract)

The Role: We require a Magic Developer withMagic Reporting andAnalysis of System design, and System analysis experience.

Skills and Experience: Qualification required:

Relevant qualification – Degree or Diploma

Magic Certificate

Experience required:

5-7 work experience

Experienced Magic developer with exposure to versions. (Unipaas, XPA, RIA)

Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities:

Experience with Magic Import methods (Excel, Text, XML, Other)

Experience with Magic Interface with MS Office (Word, Excel, Access CSV) (Input and Output.)

Experience with Magic Reporting

Analysis and/or Design experience (System design, System analysis)

Understanding UML designs.

MS Team foundation Version Control.

Must have experience with using the following database technologies:

Informix database (SQL and SPL)

MS SQL ?? (SSMS (SQL Server Management Studio))

Personality and Attributes:

Dedicated and diligent

Ability to work within a team

Flexible to change

Good communication (Written / Oral)

Learn more/Apply for this position