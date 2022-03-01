Magic Software Developer (Fixed Term Contract)

The Role: We require a Magic Developer withMagic Reporting andAnalysis of System design, and System analysis experience.

Skills and Experience: Qualification required:

  • Relevant qualification – Degree or Diploma
  • Magic Certificate

Experience required:

  • 5-7 work experience
  • Experienced Magic developer with exposure to versions. (Unipaas, XPA, RIA)

Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities:

  • Experience with Magic Import methods (Excel, Text, XML, Other)
  • Experience with Magic Interface with MS Office (Word, Excel, Access CSV) (Input and Output.)
  • Experience with Magic Reporting
  • Analysis and/or Design experience (System design, System analysis)
  • Understanding UML designs.
  • MS Team foundation Version Control.

Must have experience with using the following database technologies:

  • Informix database (SQL and SPL)
  • MS SQL ?? (SSMS (SQL Server Management Studio))

Personality and Attributes:

  • Dedicated and diligent
  • Ability to work within a team
  • Flexible to change
  • Good communication (Written / Oral)

