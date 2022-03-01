Magic Software Developer (Fixed Term Contract)

The Role: We require a Magic Developer withMagic Reporting andAnalysis of System design, and System analysis experience.
Skills and Experience: Qualification required:
- Relevant qualification – Degree or Diploma
- Magic Certificate
Experience required:
- 5-7 work experience
- Experienced Magic developer with exposure to versions. (Unipaas, XPA, RIA)
Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities:
- Experience with Magic Import methods (Excel, Text, XML, Other)
- Experience with Magic Interface with MS Office (Word, Excel, Access CSV) (Input and Output.)
- Experience with Magic Reporting
- Analysis and/or Design experience (System design, System analysis)
- Understanding UML designs.
- MS Team foundation Version Control.
Must have experience with using the following database technologies:
- Informix database (SQL and SPL)
- MS SQL ?? (SSMS (SQL Server Management Studio))
Personality and Attributes:
- Dedicated and diligent
- Ability to work within a team
- Flexible to change
- Good communication (Written / Oral)