MS SQL DBA Database Administrator – Remote – R1050k at e-Merge IT RECRUIMENT

South Africa’s leading provider of administration and technology solutions is on the hunt for a MS SQL Database Administrator Team Lead to join their growing team. Their rich experience in the South African investment industry helps drive continuous innovation to the benefit of clients and their investors.

You will be responsible for maintaining and supporting all the company’s platform databases; query optimization; building and supporting new platform instances.

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Database administration experience with all recent versions of Microsoft SQL Server (including administration, maintenance, programming, upgrades, installations).

Performance troubleshooting in SQL Server and Windows environments.

Backup and recovery methods including SQL Server and disk snapshot technologies.

HA solutions including database mirroring, log shipping, SQL replication and failover clusters.

Administering and maintaining security groups within Windows and SQL Server and McAfee Database Activity Monitoring

Assisting internal teams with SQL Server environmental problems (performance, security, capacity issues etc).

Providing consultancy and advice to internal teams with regard to configuration, capacity planning and performance.

Work package management including organising resources and obtaining sign off from key stakeholders.

Experience with effectively supporting MS SQL databases in Cloud (e.g., AWS RDS and Azure).

Configure and administer BMC Control-M tasks.

Governance, Compliance, Risk & Audit management

Liaise and support the management of vendors and 3rd party partners

Technical lead for incident and problem management

Maintenance and support of inventory and license management

Technical knowledge base maintenance and support

Proven ability to work as an individual, with excellent self-management and time management skills.

Problem solving capabilities and the ability to multitask and re-prioritise work in a rapidly changing environment.

Experience in a dynamic, highly available mission critical production environment.

