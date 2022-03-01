NODE Software Developer (BOTS build) – Semi Remote – R600 Per hour at e-Merge IT REECRUITMENT

An international manufacturing with head offices based in the Midrand area is on the hunt for an exceptional Software Developer / Bot Developer to join their dynamic team.

You will responsible for backend and REST API development and the execution of steps within the development life cycle e.g., preparation of technical documentation

If you are a talented Software Developer and you have the ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality, this opportunity may be for you APPLY TODAY!!!

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Translating and simplifying requirements

Very good skills with Hands on experience Node.JS, TypeScript, JavaScript.

Some C#, Some Java, Python is advantageous

IDEs & Tools: Visual Studio, GIT

Basics Skill in Web UI development: Bootstrap, AJAX, [URL Removed]

DevOps Experience. CI/CD. Container advantageous

Experience with Bot Development advantageous

Reference Number for this position is GZ54538 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand and Home office offering a rate of between R540 and R600 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on

[Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

C#

Git

CD

Vue

Learn more/Apply for this position