Nokia launches Intelligent RAN Operations

Nokia has launched its new Intelligent RAN Operations solution designed to manage the increasing complexity of 5G networks through machine learning (ML).

The framework and its underlying products enable mobile operators to boost 5G network quality, efficiency, and the subscriber experience while reducing operational costs, energy consumption, and CO2 emissions.

Nokia Intelligent RAN Operations implements several machine learning functionalities that help operators manage network density and complexity. It enables the automation of routine network management tasks, with a greater ability to detect, categorise and solve network issues in real-time. This saves time and eliminates human error.

5G networks have ushered in a host of new use cases as well as products and services reliant on ultra-low latency and resiliency. They also support a vast range of applications with widely varying service requirements. In this complex environment, operating cost-effective radio networks using manual intensive tools or even just automation is no longer possible.

Operators trialing the solution on a live network have seen an operational efficiency gain of up to 80% with zero-touch optimization, and 70% fewer issues to resolve, reducing team workloads and helping ensure consistent network quality. The solution also includes intelligent energy-saving features that reduce base station power consumption by up to 15%, enabling more sustainable operating practices.

Nokia has set sustainability goals to reduce its environmental impact and help its customers to do the same. The company has committed to reducing its emissions by 50% across both its operations and products in use by 2030. The company’s technology is designed to be energy efficient, contributing towards the climate and environmental targets of mobile operators.

James Crawshaw, principal analyst at Omdia, says: “As mobile networks have evolved from 2G through 5G they have become much more performant and sophisticated. Management and configuration tools largely kept pace with this evolution – until now.

To optimise operational, capital, and energy efficiency in the 5G era requires a paradigm shift. Manual configuration of the thousands of parameters available in network nodes, a 10-fold increase on 4G, is no longer feasible.

“Operators need automated solutions that leverage artificial intelligence to augment and relieve human intelligence which can then be brought to bear on the manifold RAN operational challenges that computers are not yet able to solve.”

Mark Atkinson, senior vice-president: radio access networks PLM at Nokia, says: “Nokia’s Intelligent RAN Operations helps operators deliver 5G services to their customers in the most efficient and effective way possible.

“Through intelligent machine learning, it boosts network performance, quality, and the subscriber experience whilst reducing power consumption and operational costs.”