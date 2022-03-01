Oracle Database Administrator – Remote – up to R1050k PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

An exciting opportunity for an Oracle Database Administrator Team Lead to join the market’s leading technology and administration services provider. Their technology and outsourcing services are used by some of the largest investment managers in Sub Saharan Africa and they service 1.3 million active investor accounts.

You will be responsible for maintaining and supporting all the company’s platform databases; query optimization; building and supporting new platform instances.

If you are a talented Oracle Database Administrator and would like to be part of this successful team that provides global career opportunities for their best employees, APPLY TODAY

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Database administration experience with specific versions of Oracle database (including administration, maintenance, programming, upgrades, installations). Oracle 11g/12c/19c.

Performance troubleshooting in Oracle databases on AIX operating systems. AIX shell scripting.

Backup and recovery methods including RMAN and full database backups

Archive log shipping

Administering and maintaining security groups within Oracle and McAfee Database Activity Monitoring

Assisting internal teams with Oracle database environmental problems (performance, security, capacity issues etc).

Providing consultancy and advice to internal teams with regard to configuration, capacity planning and performance.

Work package management including organising resources and obtaining sign off from key stakeholders.

Experience with effectively supporting Oracle databases in Cloud (e.g. AWS Oracle RDS).

Configure and administer BMC Control-M tasks

Governance, Compliance, Risk & Audit management

Liaise and support the management of vendors and 3rd party partners

Technical lead for incident and problem management

Maintenance and support of inventory and license management

Technical knowledge base maintenance and support

Proven ability to work as an individual, with excellent self-management and time management skills.

Problem solving capabilities and the ability to multitask and re-prioritise work in a rapidly changing environment.

Experience in a dynamic, highly available mission critical production environment.

Reference Number for this position is GZ54583 which is a permanent position offering up to R1,050,000 per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

AWS

RDS

Oracle

AIX

