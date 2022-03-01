SAP ABAP Developer

The purpose of the role is to maintain and develop ABAP/4 solutions that includes System Reports, Interfaces, Conversion, Enhancements, Forms, and Workflows (RICEFW) across all PMC SAP modules, namely, FI/CO, MM. SD, PM, PS, TR and custom developed applications within the SAP ECC6.0 EhP6 environment to meet the business requirements. The incumbent will gather and analyze user business requirements and processes, communicate, and interact with all technical team and clients to resolve technical issues to meet client’s requirements.

Qualifications:

National Diploma/Degree in Computer Science, information systems or related field.

Proficient with MS Office Package (MS Excel, MS Word and MS PowerPoint.

SAP Certified ABAP/4 Developer. Project Management Qualification will be advantageous.

SAP BASIS knowledge including HANA Database will be advantageous.

A minimum of 5 years’ experience as SAP ABAP/4 Developer.

Key responsibilities will include:

Providing Tier 2 Technical support for all PMC SAP modules and implementing system changes.

Participating in developing and maintaining project plans and schedules.

Assist users with User Acceptance Testing (UAT).

Assisting with the design and development of RICEFW in various SAP modules.

Supporting the enhancement and/or modification of interfaces of the PMC SAP system with other systems, both external and internal.

Undertaking rigorous testing of the new features in SAP (RICEFW) across all modules.

Development of Technical Specification of all developments.

Drafting training material and conducting training sessions for end-users.

Developing Automated Test cases using standard SAP tools (e.g. SAP Solution Manager 7.2 and above).

Desired Skills:

SAP ABAP/4 Developer

Project Management

automated testing

SAP BASIS

HANA Database

SAP Certified ABAP/4 Developer

Microsoft Office

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

