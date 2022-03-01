Senior Data Engineer

We are looking for a Snr Data engineer with ample experience as a data engineer. This role offers remote working, send your CV today!

Required Experience:

Sc. Computer Science or similar IT Qualification

8+ years professional experience

South African citizen

8+ years of relational SQL database

Solid understanding of Apache Spark as a distributed data processing framework

Experience in designing, implementing and performance tuning solutions in Apache Spark

Experience in complex data warehouse and data lake design

Experience in building, optimising and manging data pipelines for large and complex datasets

Experience using Azure cloud data platform technologies:

Azure Storage / Data Lake

Azure SQL Database

Azure Data Factory

Azure Databricks

Azure Synapse Analytics

Experience in Python would be beneficial

Experience with streaming technologies such as Spark streaming or Kafka would be beneficial

A relevant data engineering certification would be beneficial

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or fax to: [Phone Number Removed];, you can also contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website on [URL Removed]

