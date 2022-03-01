Senior Data Engineer

We are looking for a Snr Data engineer with ample experience as a data engineer. This role offers remote working, send your CV today!
Required Experience:
- Sc. Computer Science or similar IT Qualification
- 8+ years professional experience
- South African citizen
- 8+ years of relational SQL database
- Solid understanding of Apache Spark as a distributed data processing framework
- Experience in designing, implementing and performance tuning solutions in Apache Spark
- Experience in complex data warehouse and data lake design
- Experience in building, optimising and manging data pipelines for large and complex datasets
- Experience using Azure cloud data platform technologies:
- Azure Storage / Data Lake
- Azure SQL Database
- Azure Data Factory
- Azure Databricks
- Azure Synapse Analytics
- Experience in Python would be beneficial
- Experience with streaming technologies such as Spark streaming or Kafka would be beneficial
- A relevant data engineering certification would be beneficial
