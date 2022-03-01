Senior Data Engineer

Mar 1, 2022

We are looking for a Snr Data engineer with ample experience as a data engineer. This role offers remote working, send your CV today!

Required Experience:

  • Sc. Computer Science or similar IT Qualification
  • 8+ years professional experience
  • South African citizen
  • 8+ years of relational SQL database
  • Solid understanding of Apache Spark as a distributed data processing framework
  • Experience in designing, implementing and performance tuning solutions in Apache Spark
  • Experience in complex data warehouse and data lake design
  • Experience in building, optimising and manging data pipelines for large and complex datasets
  • Experience using Azure cloud data platform technologies:
  • Azure Storage / Data Lake
  • Azure SQL Database
  • Azure Data Factory
  • Azure Databricks
  • Azure Synapse Analytics
  • Experience in Python would be beneficial
  • Experience with streaming technologies such as Spark streaming or Kafka would be beneficial
  • A relevant data engineering certification would be beneficial

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or fax to: [Phone Number Removed];, you can also contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • azure
  • data

