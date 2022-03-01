Senior System Programmer OS Network Services at Idol Consulting Firm (PTY) Ltd

Role and Responsibilities

Support project management implementation of network software upgrades, including close liaison for testing and implementation with client network service provider, client application teams, and other Kyndryl teams (as in the case of a z/OS operating system upgrade). Also provide strategic advice, for consultancy and solutioning for both Kyndryl and customer run projects.

Change and Problem Management.

Mainframe network hardware specification and configuration.

Specification and configuration of mainframe Open Systems Adapters, including liaising with client network service provider over connections to LAN/WAN.

Configuration of Network Communications Controller hardware (various 3745 models) including liaising with client network service provider over wide-area network connections

Basic network performance monitoring and tuning.

Disaster Recovery, planning and execution of tests, including client access to DR systems during production network service.

Create and maintain network documentation.

Network software evaluation to ensure appropriate support for production services – functional comparisons of software, compatibility with existing software base, and supportability/operation.

Provision of support and consultancy for Kyndryl-owned in-house written network/user access software.

Provide strategic advice, consultancy, and solutions for both Kyndryl and customer-run projects (eg. mainframe processor upgrades, TCP/IP network hardware infrastructure refresh, 3745 replacement, RSA TP2 Project, RSA Desktop Enterprise Extender Role out).

Compliance – ensure the mainframe network environment complies with security rules agreed by Kyndryl and the client.

Perform account Health checking for supported products on accounts eg Netview FTP and Connect Direct.

Resolve Cirats Issues for Integrity related to mainframe Network across supported accounts.

Provide 24 x 7 support (including out-of-hours support) on a rota basis. Also provide support on overtime basis, where necessary

Required Technical and Professional Expertise

5 years of experience in a Network Administration environment

Sound knowledge and experience on the root cause analysis and define corrective measures.

Good knowledge of the MVS z/OS operating system

Provide IBM mainframe network support for the contracted IBM accounts.

Acquisition, installation, configuration, customization and support of IBM and ISV mainframe network software including:

z/OS Communications Server, ie. VTAM & TCP/IP

Network management software (includes NetView and NPM)

File transfer software (includes TCP/IP FTP, Netview FTP and Connect:Direct)

Session Management software (includes CA-TPX, CA-Solve Access and Candle SuperSession) Printing software (includes InfoPrint server and LRS VPS)

z/VM Communications Server, ie. VTAM & TCP/IP, RSCS, virtual switches

NCP and NPSI/X25

Preferred Technical and Professional Experience

Background in support of Mainframe Network Delivery for multiple multi-national and large customers.

Strong business, technical and project management skills, as well as previous delivery experience in a technical environment, are required.

Working experience in a high availability environment

Alignment to process (ITIL).

Desired Skills:

Mainframe Network Delivery

Strong business

technical and project management skill

ITIL

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position