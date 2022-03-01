Software Developer

Daily tasks
- Enhancing existing systems
- Maintenance on existing systems
- Rotational support (office hours and after hours)
Microsoft SQL Server
- writing new code
- understanding and changing existing code
- debugging and resolving issues
- experience doing performance troubleshooting
Visual Studio
- creating and maintaining SQL Projects with inheritance/dependencies
- Maintaining web applications using ASP.Net Framework
- Be proficient in C#
- Experience debugging applications
AzureDevOps
- using git as source code storage
- experience creating build and release pipelines would be advantageous
Core Competencies
- Be a Team player
- Have an keen eye for detail and the want to do it right first time round
- Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines and deliver on time
- Ability to interact with various technical, administrative and management staff internally and externally
- Willing to work overtime should the need arise
Qualifications
- Bachelor Degree in Information Systems/ Information Technology/ Computer Science.
Desired Skills:
- Development of software