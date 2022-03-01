Software Developer

Mar 1, 2022

Daily tasks

  • Enhancing existing systems
  • Maintenance on existing systems
  • Rotational support (office hours and after hours)
    Microsoft SQL Server
  • writing new code
  • understanding and changing existing code
  • debugging and resolving issues
  • experience doing performance troubleshooting

Visual Studio

  • creating and maintaining SQL Projects with inheritance/dependencies
  • Maintaining web applications using ASP.Net Framework
  • Be proficient in C#
  • Experience debugging applications

AzureDevOps

  • using git as source code storage
  • experience creating build and release pipelines would be advantageous

Core Competencies

  • Be a Team player
  • Have an keen eye for detail and the want to do it right first time round
  • Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines and deliver on time
  • Ability to interact with various technical, administrative and management staff internally and externally
  • Willing to work overtime should the need arise

Qualifications

  • Bachelor Degree in Information Systems/ Information Technology/ Computer Science.

Desired Skills:

  • Development of software

