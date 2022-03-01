Systems Engineer Ã¢?? Industrial IT

The Role: We need a strong Systems Administrator with Industrial IT space to assist with support and maintenance on applications, such as WSUS, Anti-Virus, Backup and restore management, and Active Directory Management.

Skills and Experience: Qualification required:

  • Matric certificate (Mathematics/Science)
  • Driver??s License
  • MCSE/MCSA or equivalent

Preferred Qualification:

  • N. Diploma in IT/BSc
  • IT ITIL Certification

Experience required:

  • 8+ year IT experience or 5+ year Industrial IT/MES experience

Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities:

  • Build, maintain and improve client relationships
  • Demonstrate and apply problem solving and troubleshooting skills
  • Researching and apply new/enhanced technologies
  • Standby Duties – Promote teamwork and maintain a good team relationship
  • Communicate effectively
  • Follow, create and review technical processes and procedures
  • Complying to corporate, company, and regulatory policies and procedures
  • Facilitate and coordinate changes in the environment
  • Manage security and access management in the environment
  • Perform capacity management to make sure no service failures occur because of capacity issues
  • Use and configure monitoring tools to increase availability of services supported in the environment
  • Make sure the CMDB has a 99% accuracy
  • Conform to all SLA on incident and requests
  • Perform incident and request management
  • Assist with support and maintenance on applications like: 1. WSUS, Anti-Virus, Backup and restore management, Active Directory Management.
  • Assist with monthly/weekly reports

