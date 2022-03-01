Systems Engineer Ã¢?? Industrial IT

The Role: We need a strong Systems Administrator with Industrial IT space to assist with support and maintenance on applications, such as WSUS, Anti-Virus, Backup and restore management, and Active Directory Management.

Skills and Experience: Qualification required:

Matric certificate (Mathematics/Science)

Driver??s License

MCSE/MCSA or equivalent

Preferred Qualification:

N. Diploma in IT/BSc

IT ITIL Certification

Experience required:

8+ year IT experience or 5+ year Industrial IT/MES experience

Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities:

Build, maintain and improve client relationships

Demonstrate and apply problem solving and troubleshooting skills

Researching and apply new/enhanced technologies

Standby Duties – Promote teamwork and maintain a good team relationship

Communicate effectively

Follow, create and review technical processes and procedures

Complying to corporate, company, and regulatory policies and procedures

Facilitate and coordinate changes in the environment

Manage security and access management in the environment

Perform capacity management to make sure no service failures occur because of capacity issues

Use and configure monitoring tools to increase availability of services supported in the environment

Make sure the CMDB has a 99% accuracy

Conform to all SLA on incident and requests

Perform incident and request management

Assist with support and maintenance on applications like: 1. WSUS, Anti-Virus, Backup and restore management, Active Directory Management.

Assist with monthly/weekly reports

