Systems Engineer Ã¢?? Industrial IT

The Role: We need a strong Systems Administrator with Industrial IT space to assist with support and maintenance on applications, such as WSUS, Anti-Virus, Backup and restore management, and Active Directory Management.
Skills and Experience: Qualification required:
- Matric certificate (Mathematics/Science)
- Driver??s License
- MCSE/MCSA or equivalent
Preferred Qualification:
- N. Diploma in IT/BSc
- IT ITIL Certification
Experience required:
- 8+ year IT experience or 5+ year Industrial IT/MES experience
Key Accountabilities: Responsibilities:
- Build, maintain and improve client relationships
- Demonstrate and apply problem solving and troubleshooting skills
- Researching and apply new/enhanced technologies
- Standby Duties – Promote teamwork and maintain a good team relationship
- Communicate effectively
- Follow, create and review technical processes and procedures
- Complying to corporate, company, and regulatory policies and procedures
- Facilitate and coordinate changes in the environment
- Manage security and access management in the environment
- Perform capacity management to make sure no service failures occur because of capacity issues
- Use and configure monitoring tools to increase availability of services supported in the environment
- Make sure the CMDB has a 99% accuracy
- Conform to all SLA on incident and requests
- Perform incident and request management
- Assist with support and maintenance on applications like: 1. WSUS, Anti-Virus, Backup and restore management, Active Directory Management.
- Assist with monthly/weekly reports