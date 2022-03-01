Web Developer / ICT Coordinator at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Overview:
This role is based within a dynamic Marketing Agency with offices in East London and Cape Town, working with both local and national clients, and reporting directly to the Studio Manager. If you are passionate about the industry, have a high work-ethic and take pride in delivering a high standard of work to your clients, then this could be for you!
Minimum requirements:
- Relevant Tertiary Qualification: IT / Info Systems / Computer Science
- 3+ years in a similar role
- 2+ years in managing medium to large sized projects
Responsibilities:
Development:
- Demonstrate in-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment)
- Full-stack development:
- Front-end: HTML, CSS, Javascript, JQuery, Bootstrap
- Back-end: ASP.NET, C#, PHP, MySQL, SQL Server, SQLite, API’s
- Create full database model using entities, indices and relationships
- Manage code repositories including GitHub
- Optimise web applications for highest performance and SEO ranking
- Create front-end design that responds to various display sizes
- Collaborate with external back-end developers where necessary (troubleshooting and coding)
- Adhere to sound web principles (http://www.w3.org/standards/)
- Perform well in a fast-paced environment
- Stay up-to-date with the following:
- Existing content management systems
- Development tools and technologies
- SEO principles
- Browser trends and updates
Planning:
- Create accurate brief and understand client requirements
- Create wireframes
- Create quality prototypes
- Create process diagrams/flow-charts
- Engage with, and build solutions for, users and customers
- Write functional requirement documents and guides
- Understand layout aesthetics
- Collaborate with designers to improve usability
Administration and Reporting:
- Develop website proposals and cost break downs with production manager
- Track time of projects and report to studio manager on a monthly basis
- Suggest areas of improvement and new solutions for handling web related projects
- Manage IT-related service provider accounts
Communication:
- Training customers on CMS
- Maintain/improve the website and rebuild when required
- Collaborate with creative team to develop online national and international marketing strategies
In-House Equipment and Operation:
- Ensuring technology enables and enhances objectives and facilitates all users achieving their operational priorities
- Supporting staff, developing systems, and maintaining all ICT requirements
- Ensure continuity of systems
- Identify and implement new ICT systems, processes and applications to increase operational efficiency
Reports, Meetings, Networking
- Attending meetings, as and when required
- Representing the company on relevant business platforms/forums and networking functions