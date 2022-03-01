Web Developer / ICT Coordinator at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Overview:

This role is based within a dynamic Marketing Agency with offices in East London and Cape Town, working with both local and national clients, and reporting directly to the Studio Manager. If you are passionate about the industry, have a high work-ethic and take pride in delivering a high standard of work to your clients, then this could be for you!

Minimum requirements:

Relevant Tertiary Qualification: IT / Info Systems / Computer Science

3+ years in a similar role

2+ years in managing medium to large sized projects

Responsibilities:

Development:

Demonstrate in-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment)

Full-stack development: Front-end: HTML, CSS, Javascript, JQuery, Bootstrap Back-end: ASP.NET, C#, PHP, MySQL, SQL Server, SQLite, API’s



Create full database model using entities, indices and relationships

Manage code repositories including GitHub

Optimise web applications for highest performance and SEO ranking

Create front-end design that responds to various display sizes

Collaborate with external back-end developers where necessary (troubleshooting and coding)

Adhere to sound web principles (http://www.w3.org/standards/)

Perform well in a fast-paced environment

Stay up-to-date with the following: Existing content management systems Development tools and technologies SEO principles Browser trends and updates



Planning:

Create accurate brief and understand client requirements

Create wireframes

Create quality prototypes

Create process diagrams/flow-charts

Engage with, and build solutions for, users and customers

Write functional requirement documents and guides

Understand layout aesthetics

Collaborate with designers to improve usability

Administration and Reporting:

Develop website proposals and cost break downs with production manager

Track time of projects and report to studio manager on a monthly basis

Suggest areas of improvement and new solutions for handling web related projects

Manage IT-related service provider accounts

Communication:

Training customers on CMS

Maintain/improve the website and rebuild when required

Collaborate with creative team to develop online national and international marketing strategies

In-House Equipment and Operation:

Ensuring technology enables and enhances objectives and facilitates all users achieving their operational priorities

Supporting staff, developing systems, and maintaining all ICT requirements

Ensure continuity of systems

Identify and implement new ICT systems, processes and applications to increase operational efficiency

Reports, Meetings, Networking

Attending meetings, as and when required

Representing the company on relevant business platforms/forums and networking functions

Learn more/Apply for this position