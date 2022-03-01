zOS Network System Programmer at Idol Consulting Firm (PTY) Ltd

Role and Responsibilities
- Support printing on zOS
- Assist application development groups to leverage and exploit Network features and functions; provide debugging assistance and technical guidance in the disciplines listed.
- Conduct an in-depth analysis of service Requests raised by internal / external clients to determine the appropriate course of action
- Configure & maintain Network software & configuration changes across multiple LPARS.
- Customize & maintain IBM and ISV software products that run within or pertain to the Network Systems software.
- Provide real time and 7×24 problem determination support for all business applications that rely on Network Systems software.
- Monitor and maintain efficient use of all system resources to control costs.
- Support our comprehensive Disaster Recovery Program .
- Effectively use change, incident and problem management tools in accordance with data center standards and practices.
- Attend and effectively participate in related meetings.
Preferred Technical and Professional Experience
Skills Required: Mainframe Network Support
- Network Communications Subject Matter Expert
- Full set of Mainframe Communication Server skills to support but not limited to VTAM, SNA, TCP/IP, NetView / SysView, CA Solve, Netmaster, CL Supersession, ATTLS, FTPS, FTP, SFTP, Axway CFT, Connect:Direct, VIPA, DVIPA, FTPs, SFTP, NVAS and related technologies in a complex SYSPLEX/GDPS environment.
Desired Skills:
- zOS
- Mainframe Network Support
- Network Communications Subject Matter Expert
- z/OS Communications Server
- ie. VTAM & TCP/IP
- RSCS
- virtual switches NCP and NPSI/X25
- SNA
- TCP/IP
- NetView / SysView
- CA Solve
- Netmaster
- CL Supersession
- ATTLS
- FTPS
- FTP
- SFTP
- Axway CFT
- Connect:Direct
- VIPA
- DVIPA
- FTPs
- NVAS and related
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma