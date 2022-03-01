zOS Network System Programmer at Idol Consulting Firm (PTY) Ltd

Mar 1, 2022

Role and Responsibilities

  • Support printing on zOS
  • Assist application development groups to leverage and exploit Network features and functions; provide debugging assistance and technical guidance in the disciplines listed.
  • Conduct an in-depth analysis of service Requests raised by internal / external clients to determine the appropriate course of action
  • Configure & maintain Network software & configuration changes across multiple LPARS.
  • Customize & maintain IBM and ISV software products that run within or pertain to the Network Systems software.
  • Provide real time and 7×24 problem determination support for all business applications that rely on Network Systems software.
  • Monitor and maintain efficient use of all system resources to control costs.
  • Support our comprehensive Disaster Recovery Program .
  • Effectively use change, incident and problem management tools in accordance with data center standards and practices.
  • Attend and effectively participate in related meetings.

Preferred Technical and Professional Experience

Skills Required: Mainframe Network Support

  • Network Communications Subject Matter Expert
  • Full set of Mainframe Communication Server skills to support but not limited to VTAM, SNA, TCP/IP, NetView / SysView, CA Solve, Netmaster, CL Supersession, ATTLS, FTPS, FTP, SFTP, Axway CFT, Connect:Direct, VIPA, DVIPA, FTPs, SFTP, NVAS and related technologies in a complex SYSPLEX/GDPS environment.

Desired Skills:

  • zOS
  • Mainframe Network Support
  • Network Communications Subject Matter Expert
  • z/OS Communications Server
  • ie. VTAM & TCP/IP
  • RSCS
  • virtual switches NCP and NPSI/X25
  • SNA
  • TCP/IP
  • NetView / SysView
  • CA Solve
  • Netmaster
  • CL Supersession
  • ATTLS
  • FTPS
  • FTP
  • SFTP
  • Axway CFT
  • Connect:Direct
  • VIPA
  • DVIPA
  • FTPs
  • NVAS and related

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position