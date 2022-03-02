Business Analyst (SAP SD)

Education and Minimum Requirements
- Grade 12 / Matric
- BSc / B Com Degree in Information Systems or B Tech in Information Technology
- Minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience within the relevant business function or information technology environment
- Experience working on the SAP S&D module is Essential
- Demonstrated success in managing projects relating to superior performance and continuous improvement
- Valid Code EB drivers’ licence
- Demonstrated business and system knowledge of the SAP SD module
- Advanced end user computer skills (MS Office, Project, Visio etc.)
Competencies
- Provide ongoing advice and support on best practice to ensure continuous improvement within Business systems and applications.
- Develop specialist knowledge of the SAP S&D module, identify opportunities to deliver best value solutions and make recommendations to the Applications Manager.
- Resolution of system non-compliance
- System audit coverage
Responsibilities
- SAP End-User Support
- Assist end users to resolve SAP (Sales & Distribution) related issues across the Business.
- Provide clear problem definition and liaise with necessary technical experts/external consultants to resolve technical SAP issues related to the Sales and Distribution (S&D) module.
- Create and maintain user training manuals and e-learning material in conjunction with the business (super users) and learning team.
- Support the business after hours as and when required in order to maintain systems, meet operational and project requirements
- Demonstrate working knowledge in setting up config for EDI (Orders & Invoices)
- Demonstrate working knowledge and a good understanding on how to set up Pricing Conditions and Pricing Procedures in SAP
- Experience and knowledge working with SAP CRM and Sales Force Automation applications
- System Opportunity Identification
- Support the Applications Manager and the Business in identifying IT application solutions to address key Business requirements within S&D.
- Quantify savings and efficiencies related to these opportunities and draw up Business Case documentation for submission to the Application Manager.
- Application Development, Enhancement and Implementation
- Serve as a liaison between the Business and technical consultants to ensure the implementation of identified system enhancements for S&D.
- Execute on small Business projects requiring IT systems implementation.
- Meet with relevant Business representatives to establish, understand and document detailed Business requirements to be met by the project.
- Compile and agree a scope definition document as well as functional specification document and ensure that full sign off is achieved prior to implementation.
- Assist with the calculation of the business case and return on investment with relevant Business users and stakeholders.
- Plan for project-related hardware and software requirements by liaising on an on-going basis with the infrastructure team and external software supplier(s).
- SAP User Profile Maintenance
- Communicate with authorizations team to assist with creation and maintenance of user profiles in SAP in keeping with risk and audit standards.
- Authorize user access for new and existing users via the User Authorization Request (UAR) workflow.
- Assist with resolving user profile audit queries.
- System Auditing
- Conduct regular system compliance audits for the S&D module.
- Report on system non-compliance by users to the Applications Manager.
- Identify and highlight business risk to the Applications Manager as a result of non-compliance.
- Recommend compensating controls to the Applications Manager.
- Reporting
- Develop appropriate reports for the SAP S&D module as requested by the Business.
- Maintain and proactively enhance reports.
- Run reports in the system as required by the Business
