C# Developer remote contract R500 per hour at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Are you ready to join Dev Shop that has one of the biggest Financial Institutions in SA as their client?

You will be working on the latest technologies alongside exceptional Developers. You need to have experience working in both Azure and Angular

You would also need experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate and experience with Web APIs and Microservice architectures.

Interested in pursuing this opportunity, Apply today!!!!

Requirements:

.Net Core

Angular 5

[URL Removed]

React

TypeScript

C#

Azure

Agile methodologies

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in C#

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV54371 which is a Contract Remote position offering a rate of R550 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

