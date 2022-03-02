C# Software Developer with Angular or Node – Fully Remote – up to R700k per annum at eMerge IT Recruitment

This award winning and the largest independent management consulting hub in South Africa with a presence in over 20 African countries in major industries is looking to welcome and experienced C# Software Developer with Angular/Node.

Be prepared to be stretched technically, attending external training, internal dev days, formalised mentor programs, and constant meet ups with less formal stand ups.

Keen to work on the latest tech within a great learning environment?

Then APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

Well spoken, Flexible, Disciplined, Confident, Persistent, Studious, Sociable and Creative (you can act as a buffer in terms of meeting client needs and relaying info to the team)

4-6 years’ experience coding in C# (your skills are up to date)

ASP.NET MVC or Web API + SQL Server.

Modern JavaScript – the bulk of their work is Angular or backend skills including NodeJS

Always learning and tackling new code

Worked the Full Agile Software Development Life Cycle

Collaborative in approach, comfortable in a consultative environment

Duties and Responsibilities:

Develop software in C# and SQL database according to client specification

Execute full lifecycle software development

Write well designed, testable, efficient code

Produce specifications and determine operational feasibility Integrate software components into a fully functional software system Develop software verification plans and quality assurance procedures

Document and maintain software functionality Tailor and deploy software tools, processes and metrics

Serve as a subject matter expert

Comply with project plans and industry standards Determine operational feasibility by evaluating analysis, problem definition, requirements, solution development, and proposed solutions

Reference Number for this position is TRA53700 which is a Permanent position, fully remote offering a cost to company salary of R700k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Tarryn on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

SQL

C#

MVC

Asp.Net

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position