Chatbot developer C# Semi Remote R750 Per hour at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

An international manufacturing business has an exciting opportunity for a Software Developer / Bot Developer to join their amazing team of developers. They use powerful innovations and their passion to shape the future of sustainable mobility.
You will be required to design bots to solve real world problems for them
customers and employees, you will also be required to develop, test, and deploy bots
If you are passionate about software development and AI, full of energy and ambition and you are thrilled about the latest technology, this may be the right opportunity for you, APPLY TODAY
Core understanding of and working experience with:
- Design ‘bots’ to solve real world problems for our customers and employees
- Develop, test, and deploy these bots that were designed
- Maintain, monitor, and support automated bots
- Microsoft Techstack: Azure
- Very good skills with Hands on experience C#, Node.JS, TypeScript, JavaScript.
- IDEs & Tools: Visual Studio, GIT
- Basic Skills in Web UI development: Bootstrap, AJAX, [URL Removed]
- Experience with Bot Development
- IDEs & Tools: Azure DevOps
- Azure Cognitive Services advantageous
- Mongo DB advantageous
- Python is advantageous
- DevOps Experience. CI/CD. Container advantageous
Reference Number for this position is GZ54553 which is a Long-Term Contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and Home Office rotation offering a contract rate of between R680 and R750 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Azure
- Typescript
- Javascript
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree