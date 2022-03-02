CNC Programmer

Minimum Requirements:

Preferably – Grade 12 (Matric)/N3 or equivalent

Essential – Qualified Artisan – Fitter & Turner or Toolmaking Experience

Essential – Minimum of 15 years in manufacturing

in manufacturing Essential – Advanced CNC programming courses – both Milling and Turning.

Essential – Be able to measure accurately with precision measuring instruments.

Essential – Be able to write manual CNC programs for Fanuc controls (Definite Must )

Preferably – Have background in writing programs with CAD – CAM assisted software:

Preferably – Experience in Inventor Cam will be a benefit

General Rules and Notes to be Applied:

Adhere to the company’s management system (ISO 9001:2008) by:

Have awareness of the management system.

Fully completing job cards as and when finishing each stage of manufacturing

Ensuring that training sheets are completed when training is conducted.

Job Description



Manufacturing

Adhere to the company IT policies and procedures when making use of any IT hardware or software.

Writing of CNC programs according to drawing specifications.

Help the CNC operators when needed.

Help with the Setting and Operating CNC Machines when and if required.

Responsible for the CNC tooling cupboard. (Ensure that the stock level of tools is replenished when needed, to avoid unnecessary downtime on the CNC machines).

Responsible for the safeguarding and availability of sharp cavity tooling.

Inform Lise when tools get blunt or when any tool breakages occur.

Do first-off inspection when the parts are machined for the purpose of quality assurance.

Update drawings to latest drawing revisions.

Upload and save all written programs onto the dedicated system folders to avoid loss of information.

Report any deriving issues from the CNC section to the manager and to the foreman upon discovery.

Supervise the jobs allocated to the CNC machines to ensure production efficiency

Request quotations for all tools needed for the CNC section in time, ensuring that the delivery of the jobs is not affected by a late response.

Ensure that the set target dates are met.

Give training to other employees when and if needed.

Work overtime when required to ensure that set target dates are met.

Mistakes in programs will not be tolerated. It causes unnecessary delays in production. Mistakes can cause serious injury to operators and may result in huge financial losses for the company. (Thus ensure that programs are checked before it is cleared for production.)

Give training when and if required

Function

Assist your manager in the factory as and when requested/required.

Health and Safety

Adhere to safety regulations.

Report any incidences to the necessary authorities.

Keep the Health and Safety of the operator in mind when writing the CNC programs.

CNC machines are very dangerous equipment and can cause serious injury or even death.

(Understand that you as the programmer, are responsible for the Health & Safety of the operator and that you always have to take this in consideration when writing a program.)

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position