CNC Programmer

CNC Programmer

ToPrograme and set the CNC machine to manufacture hydraulic cylinder parts like barrels, rods, glands and pistons on a CNC machine using the correct cutting tools with the appropriate tolerances according to the manufacturing drawings supplied.

To program and run the CNC machine most effectively

Must be able to read engineering drawings

The best use of cutting tools for different materials is important

To manufacture cylinder components within tolerance using the correct gauges and measuring intruments to verify the sizes

To make sure that general maintenance on the machine is carried out

To esnure all work is performed in a safe and professional manner

Safety and healthproblems are identified and reported to the safety rep for rectifying

Hazaerdous situations are reported or resolved immediately

Safety and health equipment is available and ready for use

Incidents / accidents are prevented by effective operating of equipment and machinery, and by following health and safety procedures

Health and safety procedures are adhered to and updated as laid by legistlation

The work area is safe and clean as per company policy

Desired Skills:

CNC programming

CNC operation

Milling

Lathe

Mastercam

CNC

CAD/CAM

Cylindrical grinding

Numerical control

CNC machining centre

CNC Machine

Precision engineering

Surface grinding

Tool making

Grinding machine

Small machines

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Incentive Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position