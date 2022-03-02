CNC Programmer
ToPrograme and set the CNC machine to manufacture hydraulic cylinder parts like barrels, rods, glands and pistons on a CNC machine using the correct cutting tools with the appropriate tolerances according to the manufacturing drawings supplied.
To program and run the CNC machine most effectively
Must be able to read engineering drawings
The best use of cutting tools for different materials is important
To manufacture cylinder components within tolerance using the correct gauges and measuring intruments to verify the sizes
To make sure that general maintenance on the machine is carried out
To esnure all work is performed in a safe and professional manner
Safety and healthproblems are identified and reported to the safety rep for rectifying
Hazaerdous situations are reported or resolved immediately
Safety and health equipment is available and ready for use
Incidents / accidents are prevented by effective operating of equipment and machinery, and by following health and safety procedures
Health and safety procedures are adhered to and updated as laid by legistlation
The work area is safe and clean as per company policy
Desired Skills:
- CNC programming
- CNC operation
- Milling
- Lathe
- Mastercam
- CNC
- CAD/CAM
- Cylindrical grinding
- Numerical control
- CNC machining centre
- CNC Machine
- Precision engineering
- Surface grinding
- Tool making
- Grinding machine
- Small machines
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund
- Incentive Bonus