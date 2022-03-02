Data Analyst – Contract – Remote – R500 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A solution driven software firm that focuses on building best quality technology solutions is currently in search for a Data Analyst.

The incumbent will be working in Retail Customer engagement tribe where we tackle topics such as Analytical CRM Data Services, Campaign Management Solution, Personalization and Customer 360. With special focus on C360 and Customer Analytical record Product.

Requirements:

Diploma or Degree in an Information Technology related field

5-6 years commercial experience

Data Analytics

Qlik Sense

Power BI

AWS

GCP

SQL

NoSQL

Agile

Responsibilities:

Data modelling via standard methodologies and techniques

Critical mind-set and drive to innovate existing processes

Constant commitment to improve data reliability, lineage (source to target), efficiency and quality to achieve monetization

Drive and ability to work with data quality automation and evolving process of data quality automation

Design and implement the workflows to improve utilization of data via Bank´s multiplatform integration

Work with the Data Product and Data Science team to ensure retail data is viable and used appropriately to campaign objectives in both CRM and digital marketing

Working with reporting and visualization tools (Qlik Sense, Power BI)

Drive the implementation of digital analytics platforms; incl. Data Management Platform or Customer Data Platforms and serve as a technical liaison and consultant to business stakeholders

