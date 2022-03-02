Data Scientist at Sabenza IT

great perm venture exists in the FMCG space in the Cape. A well established company seeks a Data Scientist to join their dynamic team.

Stellenbosch is known for its natural beauty and oak-lined avenues, Cape Dutch architecture, history and culture and of course its wine routes, so despite its heritage it retains a youthful [URL Removed] position comes with excellent company perks and is set in one of the best places to live in South Africa in our view with excellent facilities that will entertain every member of the family.

Are you a senior candidate that has solid data science skills and solid Digital Marketing experience?

Requirements:

Qualification in BSc in Computer Science or relevant field

12+ years’ proven work experience as a Data Architect, Data Scientist, Data Analyst or similar role

In-depth understanding of database structure principles

Knowledge of data mining and segmentation techniques

Expertise in SQL and Oracle

Familiarity with data visualization tools (e.g. Tableau, D3.js and R)

Ability to use managing by project principles to manage projects successfully.

High level of computer literacy in Microsoft office suite and SAP (Advanced skills in Excel and PowerPoint will be required)

Excellent communication skills and the ability to build and maintain effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

Demonstrated business acumen and technical knowledge within area of responsibility

Exhibit sound judgment and professionalism in all aspects of the position

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple tasks and assess priorities effectively

Responsibilities:

Provide strategic focus and direction to the Technical landscape and determine relevant opportunities in line with corporate strategies

Implement and optimise the Technical Architectural landscape through relevant research and design recommendations

Drive continuous improvement in area of responsibility

Build trusted business partnership relationships

Personal Development and Teamwork

If so forward us your application and let’s get the ball rolling towards hopefully securing your next great venture.

