Intermediate Desktop Technician

Academic requirements:

– 2-year diploma / 3-year diploma in support services or A+ and N+ (Please provide any other IT related certification, Diploma or Degree)

Work experience:

– Experience in desktop support both Hardware and Software (Onsite or remote), minimum 1year. If work experience includes call centre exposure, it is very beneficial.

– Office365 – Managing portal, administration of users (azure ad sync or cloud), Advanced mail troubleshooting (Spam filtering, mail tracing and managing DNS records for best practice)

– Experience with RMS tools (AV, Patch management, hardware inventory and device resource management)

Job role includes:

– Ticket management of client queries and issues (Logged telephonically or via email).

– Setup of client software, emails and troubleshoot issues thereof.

– Managing/troubleshooting of Office365 portal and exchange.

– Managing/troubleshooting of clients PC (general issue and advanced investigation)

– Hardware, Patch management and Anti-Virus maintenance using RMM tools.

Contractual offer:

– Long term position sought, but contract offered on basis of suitability after a 3-month fixed-term contract is completed.

– Renewal of contract thereafter should placement be seen fit by both parties.

Location:

– The Desktop technician will be based in Gqeberha

