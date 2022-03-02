Intermediate Desktop Technician

Academic requirements:
– 2-year diploma / 3-year diploma in support services or A+ and N+ (Please provide any other IT related certification, Diploma or Degree)
Work experience:
– Experience in desktop support both Hardware and Software (Onsite or remote), minimum 1year. If work experience includes call centre exposure, it is very beneficial.
– Office365 – Managing portal, administration of users (azure ad sync or cloud), Advanced mail troubleshooting (Spam filtering, mail tracing and managing DNS records for best practice)
– Experience with RMS tools (AV, Patch management, hardware inventory and device resource management)
Job role includes:
– Ticket management of client queries and issues (Logged telephonically or via email).
– Setup of client software, emails and troubleshoot issues thereof.
– Managing/troubleshooting of Office365 portal and exchange.
– Managing/troubleshooting of clients PC (general issue and advanced investigation)
– Hardware, Patch management and Anti-Virus maintenance using RMM tools.
Contractual offer:
– Long term position sought, but contract offered on basis of suitability after a 3-month fixed-term contract is completed.
– Renewal of contract thereafter should placement be seen fit by both parties.
Location:
– The Desktop technician will be based in Gqeberha