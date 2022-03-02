Intermediate Full Stack Developer at RecruiTech

Our client is a young and fresh development house/small consultancy based in Durban and primarily do work for a company in the UK.
Job description:
Developers will need to have experience in:
- Writing queries in SQL
- Either C# / VB.Net or .NET Core development experience
- JavaScript/ jQuery as well as have experience with a JS framework (preferably [URL Removed] but this can be learned on the job if the applicant has experience with another framework)
- HTML/CSS
Skills:
Applicants should have 2-5 years full stack experience.
Applicants with any knowledge in the following would be a bonus:
- Microservices
- Azure
- Azure DevOps
- NoSQL
- Docker Containers
- Kubernetes
