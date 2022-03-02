Intermediate Full Stack Developer at RecruiTech

Our client is a young and fresh development house/small consultancy based in Durban and primarily do work for a company in the UK.

Job description:

Developers will need to have experience in:

Writing queries in SQL

Either C# / VB.Net or .NET Core development experience

JavaScript/ jQuery as well as have experience with a JS framework (preferably [URL Removed] but this can be learned on the job if the applicant has experience with another framework)

HTML/CSS

Skills:

Applicants should have 2-5 years full stack experience.

Applicants with any knowledge in the following would be a bonus:

Microservices

Azure

Azure DevOps

NoSQL

Docker Containers

Kubernetes

