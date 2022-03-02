Intermediate Software Developer

Responsibilities:
- Develop components of the CRM platform, as well as the client facing portals, in conjunction with our external
software development partner
- Develop components of the Android & Apple client apps
- Develop according to the future architecture of the software stack and make suggestions to improve the
current architecture
- Research, design, document, and modify software specifications throughout the production life cycle
- Produce clean, well-documented, efficient, and standards-compliant code with an eye towards performance
optimization
- Write secure code and exercise good judgment in handling sensitive data
- Industrialize solutions with DEVOPS
- Work along with the BAs and Testers, as well as maintain an excellent working relationship with our external
software development partner
- Follow current coding practices but having the ability to suggest improvement
- Display a customer service approach to the users (Advisers and internal business) of the CRM platform
Minimum requirements:
- A relevant tertiary qualification
- Experience in related roles in the financial services industry
- Experience in CRM and client portal solutions, as well as Android & Apple development
- Agile / Scrum experience
- Very good C# development experience
- Very good understanding of the software development process
- Experience of wealth management and adviser value proposition requirements
Desired Skills:
- C#
- CRM
- Android
- Apple