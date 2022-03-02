Intermediate Software Developer

Mar 2, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Develop components of the CRM platform, as well as the client facing portals, in conjunction with our external
    software development partner
  • Develop components of the Android & Apple client apps
  • Develop according to the future architecture of the software stack and make suggestions to improve the
    current architecture
  • Research, design, document, and modify software specifications throughout the production life cycle
  • Produce clean, well-documented, efficient, and standards-compliant code with an eye towards performance
    optimization
  • Write secure code and exercise good judgment in handling sensitive data
  • Industrialize solutions with DEVOPS
  • Work along with the BAs and Testers, as well as maintain an excellent working relationship with our external
    software development partner
  • Follow current coding practices but having the ability to suggest improvement
  • Display a customer service approach to the users (Advisers and internal business) of the CRM platform

Minimum requirements:

  • A relevant tertiary qualification
  • Experience in related roles in the financial services industry
  • Experience in CRM and client portal solutions, as well as Android & Apple development
  • Agile / Scrum experience
  • Very good C# development experience
  • Very good understanding of the software development process
  • Experience of wealth management and adviser value proposition requirements

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • CRM
  • Android
  • Apple

Learn more/Apply for this position