Java Developer – Semi Remote – up to R742 per hour at eMerge IT Recruitment

A global leader in high end automotive design is urgently seeking a Java Developer.

The business requires a high calibre, experienced Java Developer to join their established team who would be ready to hit the ground running.

If you have 8+ years’ experience in implementing and monitoring solutions, as well as experience in testing (manual or automated testing) this opportunity is for you, APPLY TODAY and be part of this winning team!!

Requirements:

Relevant IT / Business Degree

8-10 years JAVA development experience

Agile

SQL

Oracle

Postgres

RESTful

SOAP

Git

Bitbucket

Reference Number for this position is LL54536 which is a Contract position rotating between Midrand, Rosslyn and Home offering a contract rate of between R619 to R742 per hour, negotiable on experience. Contact Lindie on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Git

SQL

SOAP

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Recruitment

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position