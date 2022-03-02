Manager: SharePoint Administration and Development

You will be responsible for strategic technical direction, innovative new ideas and capabilities relating to Office 365 technologies, including the design, development, administration, support and maintenance of SharePoint sites, Teams, OneDrive for Business, Yammer and other PowerApps, the relevant Office 365 portals and various other applications based on these technologies. You will work closely with specialists in Directory services (Azure Active Directory and on-premises Active Directory), Messaging specialists, End User and Collaboration architects and is jointly responsible for advancing collaboration solutions for the company. You will interact regularly with representatives from the various business units, to obtain business requirements and deliver appropriate solutions.

Qualifications:

Minimum Required:

Matric

A degree in Computer Science or equivalent

Relevant certification in SharePoint or Office 365, e.g., MCSA Office 365

Advantageous to have:

Certifications in Microsoft Office 365, SharePoint, MS Teams, OneDrive for Business, Yammer, etc.

Certifications in PowerApps, Power Automate, Forms, etc.

Certifications in Microsoft Security products, including the EMS suite, AAD, ATP, AIP, etc.

Experience:

At least five years of direct work experience developing websites and applications in Office 365/SharePoint, .NET/Azure, PowerShell, and SQL, SharePoint Designer, and User Interface development to deliver business solutions

At least 2 years of intermediate-level experience with Active Directory is required, including integration and access control

At least 1 year experience administering and configuring Microsoft Teams is required

Knowledge and experience in developing apps using Power Apps, Power Automate, Forms Pro will be to your advantage

Familiarity with database platforms (especially MS SQL Server) and reporting tools is a plus

DevOps and agile process experience is a plus

Knowledge of and experience in managing budgets, expenses, and income models, is a strong positive

Responsibilities:

Establish strategic direction for SharePoint and Teams architecture and configuration in collaboration with the EUPS team and system administrators.

Recommend and create policy for SharePoint, Teams, OneDrive for Business governance and administrationand ensure compliance with policies and standards for architecture, process, security, and quality assurance.

Develop, configure, and support SharePoint environments including Office 365, on premise and Hybrid environments.

Develop, configure, and support SharePoint sites for Country intranets, SharePoint and MS Teams sites, and other collaboration workspaces.

Troubleshoot functional and technical incidents occurring within SharePoint Online and On Premise, MS Teams and related Office 365 products and apps.

Provides Tier 3 support to diagnose Office 365 related issues and perform root cause analysis.

Interface with third party vendors and acts as primary point of contact for SharePoint and MS Teams platforms; communicates functional and technical application requirements.

At the enterprise level, coordinate and maintain web applications; coordinate with external entities as needed.

Manage end-user accounts, permission, and access rights in accordance with policies and best practices while maintaining privacy and security standards.

Design and configure custom SharePoint, Teams, PowerApps applications and web parts, including Power Automate and Forms Pro applications, including customized activities, forms, and other custom functionality.

Mentor and develop SharePoint, Teams, and related Office 365 technologies’ expertise within the user community.

Perform other duties related to SharePoint, Teams, OD4B administration, development, and production support as needed.

Take personal initiative to identify, analyses, resolve, and deliver solutions for problems and opportunities concerning Office 365 and SharePoint.

Mentor other SharePoint and Teams Administrators, Developers, and users in IT.

