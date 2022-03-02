Network Operator

Job description

We are looking for OPS – NOC interns based in CAPE TOWN

Oversee the operation and maintenance of an enclave of networks, servers, and client workstations.

Install, configure, maintain, and administer enclave-level networks, network devices, client machines and servers.

Apply extensive knowledge of trusted systems and computing environments to engineer, implement, manage and maintain a multi-level security infrastructure using Solaris 11 with Trusted Extensions.

Implement and support application packages on the enclave.

Conduct systems analysis, summarizing the data collected into technical documents in a manner that is understood and usable by the decision maker.

Maintain enclave backups.

Apply demonstrated knowledge of network system management methods and network architecture and topology to plan, design, develop, manage, and enhance highly efficient network enclaves.

Apply extensive knowledge of cross-domain solutions to ensure the secure integration and operation of all enclave systems in accordance with security policies.

Establish, monitor, and evaluate effectiveness of logging procedures to meet enclave security requirements.

Write and maintain scripts to streamline the installation, configuration, maintenance, and administration of enclave-level networks, network devices, client machines, and servers, ensuring security of the enclave environment.

Direct and/or implement operational structures and processes to ensure an effective enclave cyber security program, to include boundary defense, incident detection and response, and key management.

Design, develop, implement. and maintain a production-representative test environment.

Provide direct and/or support to system developers regarding corrections of security problems.

Research, evaluate, and recommend technologies to enhance the security of the enclave.

Qualifications:

Must be unemployed

Must have a matric certificate

Must be in possession of a Minimum NQF 5 Qualification or Higher (Non- Negotiable)

Must be based in CAPE TOWN!

Stipend R3 800

Desired Skills:

good communication

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

