Network Operator

Job description
We are looking for OPS – NOC interns based in CAPE TOWN
- Oversee the operation and maintenance of an enclave of networks, servers, and client workstations.
- Install, configure, maintain, and administer enclave-level networks, network devices, client machines and servers.
- Apply extensive knowledge of trusted systems and computing environments to engineer, implement, manage and maintain a multi-level security infrastructure using Solaris 11 with Trusted Extensions.
- Implement and support application packages on the enclave.
- Conduct systems analysis, summarizing the data collected into technical documents in a manner that is understood and usable by the decision maker.
- Maintain enclave backups.
- Apply demonstrated knowledge of network system management methods and network architecture and topology to plan, design, develop, manage, and enhance highly efficient network enclaves.
- Apply extensive knowledge of cross-domain solutions to ensure the secure integration and operation of all enclave systems in accordance with security policies.
- Establish, monitor, and evaluate effectiveness of logging procedures to meet enclave security requirements.
- Write and maintain scripts to streamline the installation, configuration, maintenance, and administration of enclave-level networks, network devices, client machines, and servers, ensuring security of the enclave environment.
- Direct and/or implement operational structures and processes to ensure an effective enclave cyber security program, to include boundary defense, incident detection and response, and key management.
- Design, develop, implement. and maintain a production-representative test environment.
- Provide direct and/or support to system developers regarding corrections of security problems.
- Research, evaluate, and recommend technologies to enhance the security of the enclave.
Qualifications:
- Must be unemployed
- Must have a matric certificate
- Must be in possession of a Minimum NQF 5 Qualification or Higher (Non- Negotiable)
- Must be based in CAPE TOWN!
Stipend R3 800
Desired Skills:
- good communication
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma