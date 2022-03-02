Node.js Analyst Developer (CH764) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Mar 2, 2022

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Node.js Analyst Developer with Full stack Web Development experience, to join their team. The person will be responsible for the design and development of new service orientated applications (SOA) according to specifications.

Experience

  • 7 years’ proven software development
  • Essential experience in the following development technologies is required:

Minimum

  • Full Stack Web Development
  • Modern JavaScript, CSS & HTML
  • Web Components
  • NodeJS
  • MSSQL
  • Web Services
  • Rest Services

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
  • Cloud Computing Services (AWS, Azure, etc.)
  • Mobile app development (iOS, Android, Cordova, Capacitor)

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant qualification in Information Technology
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Certification in Systems Analysis or Design

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Testing practices

Solid understanding of:

  • Banking business model
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Attention to Detail

Competencies

  • Analysing
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

General:

  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
  • In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
  • Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

