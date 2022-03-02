Node.js Analyst Developer (CH764) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Node.js Analyst Developer with Full stack Web Development experience, to join their team. The person will be responsible for the design and development of new service orientated applications (SOA) according to specifications.
Experience
- 7 years’ proven software development
- Essential experience in the following development technologies is required:
Minimum
- Full Stack Web Development
- Modern JavaScript, CSS & HTML
- Web Components
- NodeJS
- MSSQL
- Web Services
- Rest Services
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
- Cloud Computing Services (AWS, Azure, etc.)
- Mobile app development (iOS, Android, Cordova, Capacitor)
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant qualification in Information Technology
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Certification in Systems Analysis or Design
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Agile development life cycle
- Testing practices
Solid understanding of:
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to Detail
Competencies
- Analysing
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.