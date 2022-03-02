Principal Technician: Radio Planning (Telecommunication) at City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
CORPORATE SERVICES – INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGY (IS&T)
PRINCIPAL TECHNICIAN: RADIO PLANNING (TELECOMMUNICATION)
BASIC SALARY: R477 652 TO R 515 885 PER ANNUM – REF NO: CS 54/22 – CIVIC CENTRE
Requirements:
- A relevant National Diploma or higher or N6 certificate with two (2) years’ post-qualification experience or a three-year Telecommunication Electrician (P&T Trade test) qualification with two (2) years’ post-qualification experience
- A minimum of five (5) years’ relevant experience in a senior role in telecommunication broadband radio planning and implementation.
Key performance areas:
- Provide technical leadership and expertise in broadband radio network planning to ensure requirements and objectives are met
- Provide technical input into requirements specifications or tender specifications relevant to the domain of broadband radio
- Lead small technical teams to drive solution implementation and/or problem resolution
- Provide technical expertise on acceptance and handover of installation or change
- Provide ongoing operational support and supervision of staff in Telecoms in broadband radio planning and installation to ensure effective and efficient operations and adherence to SOPs, policies and guidelines
- Risk management
- Asset control
- Coordinate contractor tasks
- Ensure that Health and Safety rules and regulations are followed by the Telecoms switching facilities maintenance team
- Project administration and governance.
Desired Skills:
- Radio
- Telecommunication
- Electrician
- P&T Trade test
- broadband radio planning