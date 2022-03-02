Project Manager at City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

SAFETY AND SECURITY – EPIC

PROJECT MANAGER

TCOE SALARY COMMENCING FROM R870 029 TO R1 180 407 PER ANNUM – REF NO: SS 12/22

The EPIC (Emergency Policing Incident Command) Department is responsible for the successful delivery of various technology-related projects for the City of Cape Town Safety and Security Directorate. As such the Directorate is seeking to employ a motivated and dynamic, suitably experienced, technology-oriented project manager who can manage the delivery of exciting public safety related projects from both internal and external suppliers.

Requirements:

A B degree in Project Management or a related field

Five (5) to eight (8) years’ appropriate project management experience, preferably technology-related

A valid Code B driver’s licence

Computer literacy (MS Office and Project Management Tools).

Key performance areas:

Manage EPIC (Emergency Policing and Incident Command system) projects, S&S technology project, and associated directorate level and city-wide technology projects, as well as other directorate projects

Ensure project stages are scoped, planned, completed and managed in terms of project management principles

Manage all resources involved in a project to ensure successful delivery

Compile reports, complete associated administration and ensure C3PM compliance

Liaise with and manage internal and external stakeholders.

This position may reside in either the EPIC: Technology and Innovation team, or in the S&S: Project Management Office.

Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.

By submitting your application for a position at the City of Cape Town, you are consenting that the personal information submitted as part of your application may be used for the purposes of the Recruitment and Selection process.

Closing date: 11 March 2022

Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

Visit our website at [URL Removed]

No late applications will be considered.

If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Project Management

Learn more/Apply for this position