Risk Data Analyst

An investigative mindset with problem solving skills and the ability to think critically about data to deliver high-quality outputs on investigation, compliance, and other business risk matters.

Engage on assignments related to risk analysis, risk mitigation, fraud, compliance, and other risk investigations & disputes.

Utilize a variety of data collection methods to document observations, research, and evidence. Find usable data samples for informing alignment to protocols and best practices.

Perform data integrity, completeness and validating imported data exercises prior to executing data analytics or manipulation.

Perform investigations using data analytical approaches, pattern analysis, research skills, careful attention to detail, etc.

Responsible for validating, querying and analysing large complex data sets, working within a team environment, and researching new tools and advanced analytics techniques.

Analyses financial records, accounting data, database extracts, auditing data, data logs and other data sets or types of records to identify patterns or transactions that present red-flag characteristics

Provide written and oral reports – strong verbal and written communication skills, and superior analytical skills.

Ability to communicate complex information in a clear and concise manner

Ability to customise and communicate outcomes for a variety of audiences clients, internal stakeholders in risk, compliance, and operations.

Ability with working with a variable skills team(s) and in collaboration.

Ability to work with a high degree of professionalism and autonomy

Acts with professionalism and integrity when working with confidential and sensitive information, while remaining impartial.

Ability to prioritize, reprioritize to meet project deadlines with a focus on details

Ability to successfully multi-task while working independently or within a group environment

Ability to work in a deadline-driven environment, and handle multiple deliverables

Demonstrates ability to work independently with minimal oversight and direction.

Demonstrates ability to develop concise, insightful, and comprehensive intelligence.

Relevant educational background is required, with reasonable work experience.

Bachelors degree, required; Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Engineering, or Accounting major, an advantage

Data Analysis experience 4+ years

Ability to write SQL queries and manage large data sets within SQL Server or other databases to support various reporting requirements.

Ability to design and run a variety of analytical tests, perform analytical calculations, analyse and test data samples.

Microsoft SQL Server or Oracle certifications, an advantage

Tableau or Power BI certification, and advantage

Ability to write SQL queries and manage large data sets within SQL Server or other databases to support various forensic reporting, required

Exposure or experience with Python, R, and/or other programming languages or tools, an advantage

Experience with data profiling and data management tools, an advantage

Experience with data visualization software, an advantage

Exposure to Risk Forensic Analytics; Fraud Analytics; Compliance Analytics; Business Intelligence; Artificial Intelligence; Data Visualization; Data Automation; Data Warehousing, an advantage

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

