SAP ABAP Developer (FI/CO) TB-G1791/G1767 at Mediro ICT

Long-term contract. South African citizens or Permanent Residents in South Africa with ID number may apply. International Company (listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is recruiting a SAP ABAP FI/CO Developer with 5 years’ minimum experience. Rotation work between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and home office. Willing and able to travel internationally globally. E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed]

General job functions:

Development and maintenance on platform/application.

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).

Meet with end users and gather requirements.

Facilitate daily stand-ups and user training (Key User).

Compiling of user and operational manuals, system audits and user sign off.

IFT Specific Role Tasks/Requirements:

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document.

ABAP Development with a focus on integration: Proxies, IDocs, RFC’s and HTTP Web Services.

ABAP OO beneficial. Forms: Knowledge of SMARTFORMS and SAPScripts.

Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing.

Integration testing with other modules. Reviewing and if required support preparing the cut over strategy for objects.

Support the preparation of User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.

Go-live preparation and post Go-live support. Interaction with clients through meetings, calls, and emails.

If required handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements). Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support.

Executing the required changes through configuration.

If required support executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls.

Write technical specifications and support the creation of functional specifications.

Preparing test data for testing in projects and carrying out regression testing.

Interact with consultants of other modules and user interface transactional solutions.

Minimum Requirements

5-8 years’ experience in ABAP programming language plus ABAP Certification.

On premise virtualisation technology expertise. Experience in testing (manual or automated testing).

Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.

Strong presentation skills and flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required. Willingness deal with our global customers (due to the global exposure language barriers might exist). Flexibility to work after hours if needed.

Technical skills required:

Engagement and experience in the following product key technologies (SAP based):

SAP FI/CO (essential)

General Ledger

Asset Accounting

Accounts Payable

Accounts Receivable

Banking

Project Systems

Controlling (including Profitability Analysis)

SAP Materials Management (advantageous)

SAP Solution Manager

Interface Technologies (IDoc, RFC’s and Web Services)

Technical / functional skills and experience required:

Understanding of integration between different technologies.

Coordination between development and support environments.

Assisting with the business case, planning and monitoring and eliciting requirements.

Requirement’s organization and translating and simplifying requirements.

Requirements management and communication and requirements analysis.

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed.

Assist with identification and management of risks.

Development documentation.

Analyse and solve SAP Module issues.

Update and maintain all SAP Module technical documentation.

Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests.

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.

Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach.

