SAP HCM Consultant

10 months contract
Responsible for the testing of solutions by:
- Planning test scope and optimizing test scenarios
- Designing, developing and documenting complete test routines and test cases using testing technique knowledge
- Conducting solution testing, resolving defects and documenting the results
- Monitoring the performance of tests and reporting thereon”
“Provides user support for logged problems and information requests by:
- Investigation and analyzing the problems, identifying resolutions and facilitating the implementation of resolutions
- Providing a timeous consultative service to users
- Keeping the user informed of problem progress/resolution
- Documenting actions and resolutions in IT Service Management”
“Providing system solution training
- Conduct and facilitating training courses
- Signing off training material for changed and new processes and transactions”
“Monitors the status of the production interface jobs daily by:
- Resolving specific interface issues within the area of control
- Liaising with functional counterparts regarding issues outside the area of control and following up to ensure prompt resolution”
“Skills Transfer: To SAP CoE
- Documented Technology skills transfer to SAP CoE”
“Execute Changes and Projects:
- Recommend process improvements to achieve project goals.
- Collaborate with functional owners, architects, and other personnel to develop dynamic and flexible systems.
- Ensure project completion within the allotted timelines and budget
Desired Skills:
- SAP HCM
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma