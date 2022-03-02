SAP HCM Consultant

Mar 2, 2022

10 months contract
Responsible for the testing of solutions by:

  • Planning test scope and optimizing test scenarios
  • Designing, developing and documenting complete test routines and test cases using testing technique knowledge
  • Conducting solution testing, resolving defects and documenting the results
  • Monitoring the performance of tests and reporting thereon”

“Provides user support for logged problems and information requests by:

  • Investigation and analyzing the problems, identifying resolutions and facilitating the implementation of resolutions
  • Providing a timeous consultative service to users
  • Keeping the user informed of problem progress/resolution
  • Documenting actions and resolutions in IT Service Management”

“Providing system solution training

  • Conduct and facilitating training courses
  • Signing off training material for changed and new processes and transactions”

“Monitors the status of the production interface jobs daily by:

  • Resolving specific interface issues within the area of control
  • Liaising with functional counterparts regarding issues outside the area of control and following up to ensure prompt resolution”

“Skills Transfer: To SAP CoE

  • Documented Technology skills transfer to SAP CoE”

“Execute Changes and Projects:

  • Recommend process improvements to achieve project goals.
  • Collaborate with functional owners, architects, and other personnel to develop dynamic and flexible systems.
  • Ensure project completion within the allotted timelines and budget

Desired Skills:

  • SAP HCM

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

