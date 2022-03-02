Scrum Master at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

One of SA’s leading employers is looking for a Tech Support resource. You will have the opportunity to work with an international team, be involved with big data, machine learning and to work with online condition monitoring. This is a permanent position offering one of the most generous pension benefits, medical, bonuses and paid training.

Responsibilities:

Facilitating Scrum Process

Guiding and coaching the team and organisation to follow Agile / Scrum practices

Helping the team assess their ‘Scrum Maturity’ and achieve a higher level; to become self-organised and empowered.

Removing impediments.

Driving continuous process optimisation.

Communicating development efficiency and quality metrics to key stakeholders

Assisting Product Owner with Project reporting to Stakeholders

Project Management

Mentoring and Coaching

Qualifications:



IT related degree or diploma (Programming preferred)

Certified Scrum Master

Skills / Experience:

2 – 3 years professional experience in a related role, e.g. Scrum Master or project manager.

Knowledge of one or more Agile management and collaboration tools (Microsoft TFS preferred).

Adequate technical knowledge to challenge development estimates and impact of unforeseen impediments.

Good skills and knowledge of facilitation, continuous improvement, empowerment, transparency and servant leadership.

Demonstrable experience in energising and motivating teams whilst adhering to Agile methodology.

Experienced in resolving impediments and having control over the scrum processes.

Knowledge and experience with Agile techniques – User Stories, TDD, Continuous Integration, Testing, Pairing, Agile Games, etc.

Extreme attention to detail.

Highly quantitative w.r.t. Scrum metrics.

Strong process adherence discipline.

Confidence to work constructively with a group of young, dynamic engineers, i.e. quickly earn trust and respect through demonstrated abilities.

Desired Skills:

Scrum Master

Agile

Scrum

