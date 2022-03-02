Senior Audit Data Specialist

KPA’s will be (But not limited to):

Scheduling and planning of audits, assignment of staff and review resource requirements

Defining the purpose, scope and audit approach of each audit for assigned areas of audit coverage.

Agree audit scope with client and provide final engagement letter to Senior Audit Data Specialist for approval and distribution.

Ensuring that all risks are addressed for the specific audit engagements.

Provide feedback to Senior Audit Data Specialist on the planning, execution and reporting of the audits.

Request data from the client, document SQL/ACL queries, analyse data and document deficiencies identified after performing the required testing.

Lead the identification of data analytics opportunities, design and execution of audit tests based on identified risks and management of data analytics staff with GIA.

Review and sign-off of planning, working papers and reports, and where required raise review notes for the work performed by Team Leaders / Data Analysts (pertaining to Engagement Letters, APMs, system descriptions, walkthroughs, process flow diagrams, RACM, test procedures, working papers, reports and action plans).

Monitoring of the quality of work performed by the audit team and taking corrective action (where applicable).

Provide training and supervision to audit team in order to ensure that that the required audit objectives are met and that adequate practical coverage is achieved.

Assume a leadership role in enhancing the Data Analytics team’s strategy, including training other members of the Audit department in basic data analytics techniques, raising awareness of the data analytics program with key members of Management and developing a continuous auditing program for the division.

Assist Senior Audit Data Specialist in developing the Audit Universe, Annual Internal Audit Plan, and the Three Year Rolling Plan.

Monitor progress of audits against plan.

Escalate cases where feedback is not received.

Ultimately responsible for quality of audit files (MK or other).

Proactively take on additional tasks as requested by Audit Manager

Provide meaningful input and monitor the effective and timely implementation of management actions to address any control weaknesses identified through risk profiling, risk events and control self-assessment.

Conduct a Quality Assurance review of audit files and finalise once comfortable

Manage budgeted hours for each audit and report overruns to the Senior Audit Manager.

External audit – develop and manage the relationship with external audit as it pertains to the reliance on CAATs work, data requirements and co-ordination of resources to deliver specific assurance for external audit.

Identify new technologies that could be used to improve performance within Internal Audit.

Identifies opportunities for Continuous Auditing through Process Automation or Data Analytics.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualification:

B Degree or equivalent (and relevant) qualification (with Computer Science / Computer Auditing / Information Systems / Auditing / Data Science as majors)

Honours / Masters (With Majors Preferably in Computer Science / Data Science)

CISA / CISM / CRISC / CGIT / CIA / CA (SA) (one or more of the afore mentioned are advisable)

SQL / ACL (or data analytics equivalent) certification

Experience:

5+ years data analytics experience.

Solid data analytics experience with a broad range of exposure to all aspects of business planning, systems analysis and application development

At minimum, 1 year Oracle and Java experience and 5 years or more SQL Server and SQL Reporting Services experience.

Reporting to Audit and/or Risk Committees.

Essential knowledge:

Internal Controls

CAATS tools such as SQL, ACL

Experience in data auditing/process auditing through data analytics

Management/Review of work of medium sized teams (3+ members)

The following would be deemed as an advantage (and would be required for career progression):

Studying towards or in possession of relevant Honours Degree

Financial Services experience

Information security

Internal Controls

Experience in conducting financial, operational or IT audits (IT General Controls or Application Controls)

Experience working with PL/SQL language

Technical knowledge and experience on Windows; Solaris; Linux; Oracle and networks

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted*

