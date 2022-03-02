Senior Backend Developers x 4

Skills and Background

Our client is looking for engineers who have experience with the core of our tech stack, which includes ES6 JavaScript and/or TypeScript, Node.js, AWS, and MongoDB.

Our client is still growing fast, so our client loves new teammates who strive to grow personally and professionally, beyond just expanding their technical abilities.

Our client is taking pride in the quality of their work, so they are looking for engineers with experience maintaining and supporting the systems they’ve built.

Our client is a distributed team working in multiple time zones, so excellent documentation and communication skills are paramount!

Our client is recognizing that the ability to collaborate synchronously is sometimes necessary. To join important meetings and pair programs with teammates, our client asks that you have the flexibility to work from 9 AM – 11 AM US Pacific time, on some days as needed. You do work normal SA hours.

It’s Also Awesome (But 100% Not a Requirement!) For You to Have

Worked in a distributed codebase with microservices and shared modules

Familiarity with secondary tools in our tech stack, like Elasticsearch or Redis

Worked on a Salesforce integration; and/or

Role Purpose:

Our client hiring product-focused software engineers with deep backend expertise and strong attention to detail.

As a Backend Engineer, you’ll build the next generation of features, scale distributed systems to handle millions of events, and drive quality across a large codebase, all as part of a globally distributed team.

You will also be responsible for improving and strengthening the foundation of our system, improving our team’s developer experience, addressing our organizational security needs, and participating in collaborative decision-making about our architecture.

Within Three Months, You’ll

Work with Node, MongoDB, Elasticsearch, Terraform, Redis, and AWS

Make impactful improvements to our production infrastructure

Demo your first new feature to the entire company!

Within Six Months, You’ll

Contribute to the development of critical projects while working closely with other engineers

Work with your team to improve our architectural patterns, scalability, and developer experience

Contribute to the culture of a growing team.

Learn more/Apply for this position