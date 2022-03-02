Senior Data Administrator

The role delivers on its objectives with the aim of providing business units with accurate information that facilitate decision-making.

The role forms part of a centralised administrative function, executing complex business processes, while adhering to a clearly defined set of standards and procedures to ensure that a uniform and consistent data approach is established and maintained across the organisation. The role reports to the Data Administration Team Lead and interacts with various stakeholders across the business to illicit input and data specifications, while ensuring a customer centric approach and commitment to service level standards are maintained.

Qualifications:

Grade 12 certificate – (essential)

Experience:

+3 years’ experience in a senior data administration or equivalent role, with demonstrable knowledge of database systems, working with large datasets and overseeing, executing and providing input into data administrative frameworks, policies, procedures and guidelines – (essential).

Knowledge

Demonstrable knowledge of data administrative practices within the FMCG, retail sector, understanding of data administration execution Exposure to statutory requirements, applying and monitoring relevant laws, regulations, and best practices as they relate to data administration Preferred: Experience within the FMCG, retail sector or similar

Key competencies and work ethic

Proactively applies and lives out the company and team values in everyday interactions and engagements and in the delivery of goals and objectives.

Technical ability – Ability to execute technical methods, processes, procedures and techniques to deliver on functional goals and objectives.

Analytical thinking – Readily comprehends new and complex concepts and information, investigates courses of action to identify the most appropriate solution or develop alternative solutions. Integrates verbal, numerical and other data in the aim of arriving at an optimal solution.

Customer centric solution orientation – Puts internal and external customers first, seeking to understand and meet their needs. Recommends a workable solution that meets the immediate demands of the situation.

Results driven and quality orientated – Strong commitment to delivering high quality work. Remains focused and worked tenaciously toward meeting and exceeding expectations within quality standards. Is attentive to detail – does it right the first time and/or spot mistakes in own work to align with functional and organisational guidelines or frameworks.

Communication – Speaks clearly, audibly and at an appropriate pace and provides credible points of an argument in own area of expertise. Writes clearly and succinctly, using correct spelling and grammar; and provides simple points in a straightforward and factual manner.

Quick learner – Rapidly learns new tasks relevant to own job and quickly commits information to memory. Also, shows a rapid understanding of newly presented information and applies it to their own role.

Organised – Plans and organises own work effectively while supporting and directing the work of others. Delivers on promises, keeps track of progress against deadlines and ensures tasks/projects are completed on time. Focuses personal efforts on achieving results aligned to organisational objectives.

High standards, best in class practices – committed to ongoing learning and understanding of the latest trends and best practices as it applies to the function.

Job objectives:

Collect, process and input data into the appropriate systems and databases, ensuring data accuracy and integrity is maintained.

Process complex queries submitted via the department’s business request system within required standards and timeframes.

Problem solves complex data scenarios, collaborating with the Data Administration Team Lead and Analysts to come up with viable solutions.

Prioritise and categorise business requests in collaboration with the Data Administration Team Lead, ensuring the team’s prioritisation process is executed to a high standard.

Interact with business units to understand and execute their specific process level data requirements.

Perform pre and post data checks to ensure business, data and system rule compliance.

Proactively escalate concerns regarding quality and data processing issues, following the team’s escalation process and ensuring mitigations and risk assurance methods are followed.

Learn more/Apply for this position